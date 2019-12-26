 Austria: 2 German skiers die in Tyrol | News | DW | 20.01.2020

News

Austria: 2 German skiers die in Tyrol

Two Germans have died in skiing accidents in the Alpine region of Tyrol. The area, well known for its winter sports, is a popular spot for German tourists at this time of year.

A ski slope in North Tyrol (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/C. Vorhofer)

A 79-year-old man was killed Monday when he went over the edge of the marked slope in Lermoos, in the Reutte district of Austria.

Two nearby skiers saw the man after he tumbled down the hill and immediately called emergency services, but he was found dead at the scene by a medic.

Read more: Austrian skier buried under avalanche for 5 hours survives

Another accident in Tux

About 100 kilometers (60 miles) away, in Tux, a 58-year-old man also died in a fall on Monday, though less was known about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

According to some reports, the man fell after hitting a snow-covered rock, though police said they were seeking more evidence to find the exact cause of death.

The Tyrol region, covering parts of northern Italy and western Austria, is well known for its winter sports and is a popular spot for German tourists at this time of year.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff / db


jsi/cmk (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

