Australia's Qantas reroutes London flights amid Iran danger

April 13, 2024

Qantas Airways says it has temporarily rerouted Perth-London flights amid expectations of an Iranian attack on Israel.

Qantas planes in Melbourne
Qantas is rerouting Perth-London flightsImage: Mark Baker/AP/picture alliance

Qantas Airways said on Saturday that its flights from the western Australian city of Perth to the British capital would take a different route for the time being owing to the current crisis in the Middle East.

The announcement comes after US President Joe Biden said Iran was on the point of carrying out its promised retaliatory attack for the killing last week of a senior officer in Iran's embassy in Damascus in an Israeli airstrike.

What did Qantas say?

"We're temporarily adjusting the flight paths for our flights between Perth and London due to the situation in parts of the Middle East," a Qantas spokesperson said.

"We'll reach out to customers directly if there's any change to their booking."

The airline said flights to London from the West Australian capital would now fly via Singapore, without any being paused or canceled.  

Other Qantas flights to and from London take flight paths that do not cross endangered regions.

Biden has said he expects an Iranian attack "sooner, rather than later," while warning Tehran not to proceed with its plan.

tj/rc (Reuters, AFP)

