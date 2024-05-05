Australian police shoot dead 'radicalised' teen

The boy attack stabbed another man in an incident police said had the "hallmarks" of terrorism but was yet to be declared a terrorist act.

Western Australia police shot dead a "radicalised" 16-year-old boy on Saturday night after he stabbed a man in Perth.

State Premier Roger Cook said the teenager attacked a man and then "rushed" at police officers, armed with a kitchen knife. The police who responded by shooting him twice with Tasers before firing a single fatal shot.

What did the police say?

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a hardware store in suburban Willetton on late Saturday night.

"There are indications he had been radicalised online," Cook said. The police acknowleged that the attack had "hallmarks" of terrorism.

Authorities had further received calls from concerned members of the local Muslim community before the attack.

"But I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone," Cook added.

The victim, who was stabbed in the back, is said to be stable in hospital.

What did PM Albanese say?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been briefed on the incident by police and intelligence agencies, which advised there was no ongoing threat for the community.

"We are a peace-loving nation and there is no place for violent extremism in Australia," Albanese said on social media platform X.

The Prime Minister thanked the police for "acting swiftly to contain the incident."

The incident comes weeks after the police in New South Wales charged several boys with terrorism-related offences for the stabbing of an Assyrian Christian bishop while he was giving a live-streamed sermon in Sydney.

Just before that, a stabbing spree killed six people in a shopping complex at the Sydney beachside suburb of Bondi.

That said, gun and knife crime is considered rare in Australia which consistently ranks among the safest nations in the world.

