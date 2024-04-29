Australia: PM Albanese says domestic violence is a 'crisis'

Thousands have demonstrated in Australia on Sunday against gender-based violence. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described domestic violence as a "national crisis."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described domestic violence as a "national crisis" as thousands of people protested across the country over violence against women.

"A national crisis demands a national response," Albanese said on Monday in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"That's why I'm bringing together National Cabinet on Wednesday morning to take action on violence against women," he added.

According to reports, 27 women have died in Australia so far this year allegedly due to acts of gender-based violence.

"The fact that ... a woman dies every four days on average at the hand of a partner is just a national crisis," the prime minister told Nine Network television.

Protest for stricter laws

On Sunday, thousands took part in rallies held in various Australian cities, calling for tougher laws on violence against women.

Albanese, his Women's Minister Katy Gallagher and Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth were met with a hostile response when they attended a protest in the capital Canberra on Sunday.

Demonstrators yelled at the government leaders, "we want action" and "do your job."

Albanese said there was a need for more focus on perpetrators and prevention of violence.

"We need to change the culture, we need to change attitudes, we need to change the legal system," he said at the rally.

On Monday, the prime minister said the rallies were a call to action for all levels of Australian government to do more to prevent the violence.

"Women in Australia deserve better, governments have to do better and as a society we have to do better," Albanese said on X.





AP contributed to this report.

Edited by: John Silk