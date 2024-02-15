Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces engagement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his engagement to his partner, Jodie Haydon. "She said yes," the prime minister wrote on social media, sharing a photo of them both.

Albanese posted a picture of the couple, with Haydon showing off the new ring, on social media.

"She said yes," the prime minister wrote.

Albanese and Haydon first met at an event in Melbourne in early 2020, and appeared together during the 2022 federal election campaign. Albanese, who is 60 years old, was sworn in as prime minister in May 2022.

Haydon has had a long career in finance and banking and currently works as women's officer for the NSW Public Service Association which is the public sector union in the state of New South Wales.

She has accompanied Albanese on several official trips including Albanese's visit to the US in October.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong, New Zealand's PM among well-wishers

Congratulations and kind words poured in, particuarly from Albanese allies in his center-left Labour Party, but even from less political sources like British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong wrote: "Love is a beautiful thing. I'm so happy for you both!"

Albanese's counterpart in New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, also extended his congratulations.

Australian media reported that Albanese would become the first prime minister to get engaged while in office.

Albanese, nicknamed Albo, joined the center-left Labor Party when we he was in high school and was active in politics as a college student at the University of Sydney.

He was elected to parliament in 1996. Albanese was raised by a single mother and the two lived in public housing.

