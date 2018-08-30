 Australia touts its most valuable coin ever | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 04.09.2018

Business

Australia touts its most valuable coin ever

Australia has unveiled the country's most expensive coin for collectors. It comes with pink diamonds and is considered legal tender, with the coin now waiting to be sold to the highest bidder.

Discovery coin, Australia, Perth Mint (Perth Mint)

Australia's Perth Mint on Tuesday presented a gold coin encrusted with rare pink diamonds worth 2.48 million Australian dollars ($1.8 million, €1.65 million) to meet growing demand for high-end collectibles among ultrarich people.

The 2-kilogram treasure, which depicts a sailing ship, a gold prospector and boab trees found in Western Australia (WA), is considered legal tender and will be sold to the highest bidder.

It is the most valuable coin ever made in Australia and is expected to go to a buyer from Asia or the Middle East.

'Rags-to-riches tale'

It was "released in response to the distinct increase in demand for exclusive luxury items," said Perth Mint Chief Executive Richard Hayes.

"The coin showcases rare pink stones handset in the most famed of precious metals, telling the inspirational rags-to-riches tales of mining for these prized resources."

Called "Discovery," it was modeled after the "Holey Dollar," one of Australia's first coins, with a private collector paying 495,000 Australian dollars for one of those back in 2013.

Why is it so precious?

A key attraction are the four pink diamonds from the renowned Argyle mine in Australia's remote western Kimberley region, including a 1.02-carat emerald cut.

"In terms of pink diamonds themselves, you can fit the whole year's production literally into the palm of your hand," said Richard Hayes.

WA Mines Minister Bill Johnston said the final product was a tribute to Western Australia's craftsmanship.

"It's a testament to the quality of workmanship that the Perth Mint can do that we're able to produce this Discovery coin," he said.

"West Australians might not realize the extensive activity here at Perth Mint. It's an important tourist destination but it also is a major export industry."

  • Australien Eastern Goldfields

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    Typical for the West Australian Outback

    Blue skies, red earth, and leveled slopes. In the distance, miles of curiously artificial-looking mountain ranges. There are mining spoils everywhere, some still bare, others with new plants. Mining is the central priority here.

  • The Super Pit, Australia's biggest gold mine

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    Scars of an abused landscape

    Gold helped write West Australia’s history. The Super Pit, Australia’s biggest gold mine, is the fourth biggest in the world. It's a gaping 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) long, 1.5 kilometers wide and currently around 620 meters deep.

  • A massive mining truck at Australia's Super Pit

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    Battle over materials

    The precious bounty is hauled out of the earth by giant mining equipment with wheels twice the size of an average person. With a single tire costing as much as 40,000 euros ($42,400), these monster vehicles will set a mining company back some 3 million euros. But they do pull their weight. Each one can transport up to 240 tons of rock. A full tank of gas holds 3,800 liters (1,000 gallons).

  • Australien Super Pit goldmine

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    A city for a pit

    The town of Kalgoorlie lives from gold mining. A collection of one-story buildings and the occasional Victorian house, the town is located some 600 kilometers (372.8 miles) northeast of Perth. Most of the 30,000 people who live there are under 30 and work in the mining sector.

  • Australien Questa Casa Bordell

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    Questa Casa

    Kalgoorlie used to have as many as 18 brothels. Now only two remain. They are frequented by men who work in the Super Pit during the week and seek distractions on weekends aside from drinking in pubs.

  • Australien Golden Quest Discovery Trail 2015

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    965 kilometers...

    ...is how long the Golden Quest Discovery Trail stretches. It spans an area the size of Greece. Along abandoned gold fields, mining facilities and settlements, the story of the gold rush unfolds. What's left are legends, red dust, abandoned former mining cities and strong-willed people.

  • Australien GolRoad Train 2015

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    A train on wheels

    "Road trains" are typical for the area. These 50 meter-long (164-foot) tractor trailers are often laden with cement, spare parts or whatever other essentials people in the outback need - even milk.

  • A warning sign cautioning unauthorized people from entering a mining area

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    Go big or go home

    Apart from gold, other rare earths such as nickel and cobalt are also in high demand. But they have to be dug out of the ground first. For that reason, unemployment at the heart of Australia's mining industry is nearly unheard of. For the miners of such treasures, a job is guaranteed.

  • Australien Bergbauindustrie

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    Tailing ponds shape the landscape

    The landscape in this corner of the Australian desert is spotted with rock piles and plateaus. From afar, they could easily be mistaken for naturally raised areas of land, but a closer look reveals earth ploughed up in search of gold and other precious metals.

  • Australien Goldgräber-Geschichte

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    The luck of the Irish

    Australia's gold rush was kicked off 120 years ago when an Irish immigrant named Paddy Hannan, by sheer luck, discovered lumps of gold in Kalgoorlie. Thousands of gold diggers and fortune hunters promptly descended on the once inhospitable area, but only a fraction of them ever struck it rich. The rest kept chasing a dream to their graves.

  • Australien Goldausbeute

    On the trail of Australia's gold rush

    Everyone’s a gold digger

    It's said that not all that glitters is gold, but that hasn't stopped most Western Australians from moonlighting as miners. All that it takes to get in on the action is the equivalent of 20 euros ($21.15) and a passport. That'll get anyone - locals and tourists alike - a prospector's license, which stays valid for life.

    Author: Michael Marek, Sven Weniger / jd


hg/ap (AFP, ABC)

