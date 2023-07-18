  1. Skip to content
Australia: Mystery object washed ashore sparks curiosity

23 minutes ago

Australian authorities said the cylindrical object did not pose a risk to the public. Meanwhile, the country's space agency is investigating whether it could be a piece of a rocket from India's recent Lunar mission.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U2qY
A cylindrical object is seen on beach in Green Head, Australia
Police said the device would be removed following formal identification of its originImage: Uncredited/Channel 9/AP/picture alliance

A bulky barnacle-encrusted cylinder has washed up on a remote Australian beach with the country's space agency suggesting it could be debris from a foreign rocket launch.  

The cylindrical object about the size of a small car measures two meters (6 feet) high with cables dangling from the top.  

It was spotted recently near Jurien Bay, a coastal region two hours north of the state capital, Perth.  

The Australian Space Agency said it is investigating whether the canister may be part of a "foreign space launch vehicle that has washed up on shore."

'It might be a part of the Indian satellite'

"The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information," the agency tweeted. 

Authorities are also investigating the possibility that the unknown item could have fallen from an Indian rocket while launching a satellite.

"We're pretty sure, based on the shape and the size, it is an upper-stage engine from an Indian rocket that's used for a lot of different missions," European Space Agency engineer Andrea Boyd told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

She added that whoever launched the object into space would be responsible for its disposal. 

"There is a United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, and they have an outer space treaty that everyone has signed saying that whoever launches something into space is responsible for it right until the very end," Boyd said.

 

Speculations around mysterious object

 Earlier, officials had treated the device as hazardous and urged the public to stay away. 

Western Australia Police on Monday said in a statement that a government chemical analysis had determined the object was safe and "there is no current risk to the community."

Police also shut down the online speculation that it could be linked to the 2014 disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370.

Last year, a charred chunk of debris from one of Elon Musk's SpaceX missions was discovered outside of a paddock by an Australian sheep farmer. 

ara/sms (AP, AFP)

