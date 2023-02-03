  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Climate activism
Press freedom
War in Ukraine
Psychedelic mushrooms on plate
Humans are thought to have used psychedelic mushrooms for milleniaImage: Martina Kovacova/PantherMedia/IMAGO
HealthAustralia

Australia approves medical magic mushrooms and ecstasy

Richard Connor
1 hour ago

Australian authorities have announced that they will allow MDMA and psilocybin — the respective active ingredients of ecstasy pills and magic mushrooms — for medical treatments.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N3hJ

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Friday said it was approving the psychedelic substances MDMA and psilocybin for medical use.

From July, psychiatrists will be able to prescribe the two substances — better known as ecstasy and magic mushrooms — to treat depression and post-traumatic stress.

Why have experts made the decision?

The Australian drugs watchdog said it had found "sufficient evidence for potential benefits in certain patients."

"The decision acknowledges the current lack of options for patients with specific treatment-resistant mental illnesses. It means that psilocybin and MDMA can be used therapeutically in a controlled medical setting.

"However, patients may be vulnerable during psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, requiring controls to protect these patients," the TGA said.

The TGA said it would allow practitioners to prescribe the drugs only after individual approval by a human research ethics committee.

"Prescribing will be limited to psychiatrists, given their specialized qualifications and expertise to diagnose and treat patients with serious mental health conditions, with therapies that are not yet well established," the watchdog said.

While authorities will list the two ingredients as controlled drugs for medical use, they will remain prohibited substances for all other purposes — restricting their use to clinical trials.

Can ketamine and LSD cure depression?

Advocates of psilocybin and MDMA hope doctors might one day use them to treat alcohol dependence, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and eating disorders.

"If sufficient new evidence emerges that these substances will be beneficial in treating other conditions, the TGA can consider applications to make further amendments," the TGA said.

Mike Musker, a mental health and suicide prevention researcher at the University of South Australia, told the AFP news agency that the move had been long-awaited. He said the two drugs "reduce inhibitions" and could allow people to process difficult images and memories.

"There are many people in the community experiencing PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] and depression, particularly army veterans and people who have worked in emergency services, where standard psychiatric drugs have not worked and offer no relief," said Musker.

Two drugs, different histories

While indigenous people have used psychedelics for millennia, Western researchers only began to seriously look at their effects and potential medical uses in the middle of the last century.

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound produced by more than 200 species of fungi.

Although biologically inactive, psilocybin rapidly metabolizes to psilocin, which has mind-changing effects similar to LSD.

Images on prehistoric rock paintings suggest that humans used psilocybin long before recorded history.

MDMA, meanwhile, was initially synthesized in 1912 by the German pharmaceutical company Merck as part of work to develop substances that stopped abnormal bleeding.

Other researchers, including the US military, became interested in its use as a psychedelic agent only decades later. MDMA became better known as the popular recreational drug ecstasy in the 1980s and 1990s, although it was possibly used by thrillseekers as early as the 1960s.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.tga.gov.au
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A white balloon reportedly belonging to the Chinese military

Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted over US, says Pentagon

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Terrorist threat closes schools in Niger

Terrorist threat closes schools in Niger

TerrorismFebruary 2, 202302:06 min
More from Africa

Asia

A puppy caught in a net by the Mission Rabies dog vaccinating team in Bicholim, Goa

India: How Goa succeeded in eliminating rabies

India: How Goa succeeded in eliminating rabies

SocietyFebruary 2, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Two young men from Poland and Bulgaria getting technical tuition from a German engineer at a metalworking education center in Saxony, Germany

German engineers: No longer 'Made in Germany'?

German engineers: No longer 'Made in Germany'?

BusinessFebruary 2, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists taking photos at the Berlin Wall.

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Travel4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

FilmFebruary 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden und Olaf Scholz sitting at a desk smiling into the cameras during a G7 meeting in 2022

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The picture shows Felipe Neto, a Youtuber from Brazil.

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

MediaFebruary 2, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage