'Atmospheric river' brings torrential rain to California

ClimateUnited States of America'Atmospheric river' brings torrential rain to CaliforniaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateUnited States of AmericaBen Dorman02/06/2024February 6, 2024Tropical water vapor carried north by an 'atmospheric river' has caused severe storms, flooding, and mudslides in Southern California. Falling trees have killed several residents, and hundreds of thousands remain without power.https://p.dw.com/p/4c63KAdvertisement