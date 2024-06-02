  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas conflictWar in UkraineExtreme weather
ClimateUnited States of America

'Atmospheric river' brings torrential rain to California

Ben Dorman
February 6, 2024

Tropical water vapor carried north by an 'atmospheric river' has caused severe storms, flooding, and mudslides in Southern California. Falling trees have killed several residents, and hundreds of thousands remain without power.

https://p.dw.com/p/4c63K
Skip next section More on Climate from around the world

More on Climate from around the world

The chemical element sulfur

The stinky pollution nobody is talking about

Did you know, that the chemical element sulfur is a main driver of acid rain and also a major pollutant present in coal?
ClimateSeptember 22, 202309:56 min
Europe map with plains and short destinations

Are short-haul flight bans just nonsense?

Some countries in Europe have begun to ban short-haul flights to cut their emissions. Will others follow?
ClimateAugust 25, 202309:33 min
Shopping cart with many technical devices

Do we need degrowth to save ourselves and the planet?

Climate activists and policy makers argue that reducing global economic activity is the only way to save the planet.
ClimateJune 29, 202311:47 min
Show more