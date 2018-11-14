 ′At Eternity′s Gate′ and other films about artists | Film | DW | 16.11.2018

Film

'At Eternity's Gate' and other films about artists

Julian Schnabel's van Gogh biopic "At Eternity's Gate" is not the first to shine a light on the life of an artist. Here are 10 fabulous films about artists and their art.

  • Still from 'Lust for Life' Kirk Douglas as Van Gogh and Anthony Quinn as Paul Gauguin (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    10 great films on artists

    'Lust for Life' (1955)

    "Lust for Life," directed by Vincente Minnelli, showed how the life of the famous Dutch painter combined creative genius with a mysterious mental illness. Kirk Douglas offered a critically acclaimed performance as van Gogh, and Anthony Quinn (right) won the Oscar for best supporting actor in the role of Paul Gauguin.

  • Filmstill with Charlton Heston in Carol Reed's Michelangelo – The Agony and the Ecstasy (1965) (picture-alliance/dpa/United Archives/IFTN)

    10 great films on artists

    'The Agony and the Ecstasy' (1965)

    Nearly a decade later, Charlton Heston took on the role of Michelangelo in British director Carol Reed's equally dramatic artist film "The Agony and the Ecstasy." The actor portrayed the artist's struggle for his likely most famous work: the ceiling painting in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. Heston's performance was entirely typical for him — full of pathos and drama.

  • Film scene by Andrei Rublev (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 great films on artists

    'Andrei Rublev' (1966)

    Andrei Tarkovsky's the three-hour epic "Andrei Rublev" portrays episodes in the life of Rublev, the famous medieval Russian icon painter born in the 1360s. The film offers a meditation on religion and creative expression; making art under a repressive regime is another one of its themes. Tarkovsky's own work as a director was restricted by Soviet authorities.

  • USA Jean-Michel Basquiat in New York (picture alliance/dpa/IFTN/United Archives)

    10 great films on artists

    'Basquiat' (1996)

    Julian Schnabel was already a star of the art world in the mid-1990s when he released his acclaimed film debut. "Basquiat" tells the story of the life and suffering of Jean-Michel Basquiat, an American artist of Haitian and Puerto Rican descent born in 1960. Jeffrey Wright portrayed the young graffiti and neo-expressionist artist who died of a heroin overdose at his art studio at the age of 27.

  • Film still Timothy Spall as 'Mr. Turner' (picture-alliance/dpa/Prokino Filmverleih GmbH)

    10 great films on artists

    'Mr. Turner' (2014)

    Filmmaker Mike Leigh's take on the English Romantic painter William Turner (1775–1851) is a brilliant portrayal of the radical, revolutionary artist. Timothy Spall's performance in the title role deservedly won the best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival; the work also obtained several nominations at the Oscars and the British Academy Film Awards.

  • Film still 'Frida' (picture alliance/dpa)

    10 great films on artists

    'Frida' (2002)

    Art history has always been dominated by male artists. By conquering the art world in the 1920s, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo significantly contributed to a shift of perspective, allowing more female artists' careers to take off. Salma Hayek brilliantly portrayed the iconic artist in the film "Frida" from 2002.

  • Séraphine (Arsenal Filmverleih)

    10 great films on artists

    'Séraphine' (2008)

    The life of French painter Séraphine Louis (1864–1942) was portrayed in this biopic directed by Martin Provost. Working as a cleaning lady, Séraphine (portrayed by Yolande Moreau) was discovered and promoted by German art collector Wilhelm Ude (Ulrich Tukur) and later became a famous representative of the Naïve art movement with her works featuring intensely repeated floral arrangements.

  • Film still 'Maudie' (Imago/ZUMA Press/Entertainment Pictures)

    10 great films on artists

    'Maudie' (2016)

    The Canadian-Irish feature film "Maudie" portrays another artist who lived most of her life in poverty, but whose work finally obtained recognition. Maud Lewis (1903-1970), like Séraphine, also made history as a master of naive art. In the biopic directed by Aisling Walsh, Sally Hawkins played the role of the charismatic folk art painter who started suffering from arthritis at a young age.

  • Film still 'La Belle Noiseuse' (picture alliance/kpa)

    10 great films on artists

    'La Belle Noiseuse' (1991)

    French filmmaker Jacques Rivette directed one of the most beautiful and intense films about art ever made. Based on the short story "The Unknown Masterpiece" by Honoré de Balzac, it portrays the relationship between a (fictive) painter and his nude model. Michel Piccoli and Emmanuelle Béart's performances show in more than one way how a work of art is created.

  • Filmstill Loving Vincent (La Belle Company)

    10 great films on artists

    'Loving Vincent' (2017)

    Another Vincent van Gogh movie to complete this list: In "Loving Vincent," the director duo Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman used real actors but turned them into animated figures. The animation reproduced the style of the Dutch painter, a first of its kind. The technique literally gave life to van Gogh's paintings.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


Is US artist Julian Schnabel perhaps more talented as a film director than as a painter? Does he do a better job sitting in the director's chair than working on canvas?

Of course, categories like "better" and "more talented" aren't criteria that are always taken seriously in the realm of the arts. But while Schnabel's works sell well, the New York-born artist is by no means indisputable: experts regularly question his artistic merits.

Film debut a hit with the critics

Critics do not doubt Julian Schnabel's merits as a filmmaker, however, be it for his debut movie Basquiat (1996), the romantic drama Before Night Falls (2000), the touching biographical drama The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) or his brand new film, the Vincent van Gogh biopic At Eternity's Gate (photo above) that has just been released to American audiences. Julian Schnabel, the film director, has always been showered with enthusiastic reviews.

An artist should be the one to make films about artists because he simply does a better job, Schnabel said just a few weeks ago when he presented Eternity's Gate at the Zurich Film Festival. He called efforts by other filmmakers to portray van Gogh's oeuvre awful. Julian Schnabel certainly never lacked assertiveness.

Julian Schnabel (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/A. Gallo)

Julian Schnabel, artist and filmmaker

Willem Dafoe shines

Schnabel's van Gogh film Eternity's‘ Gate focuses on the artist's last years, a magical film about van Gogh's art and mental illness that enthralled critics and audiences alike at its September world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. "It is a film that strives to capture the ecstatic presentness, the immersion in the moment and the blazing, almost athletic certainty with which Van Gogh painted," saidThe Guardian, while the Hollywood Reporter praised"Dafoe's possessed, full-contact performance."

Never before, said Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung, has Vincent van Gogh been portrayed with "such a sequence of moving impressions by another artist," in particular in comparison with older films about van Gogh by Vincent Minnelli or Robert Altman.

Film history 

Undoubtedly, Julian Schnabel and his brilliant leading actor have added a gem to the film genre of films about artists and their work.

There are many feature films about artists, some better than others. A few still appear good today and many others seem to be collecting dust. More recently, documentary filmmakers have added dozens of portraits of artists to the list, and many of these films made it to the big screen.

Vincent and Theo filmstill (picture-alliance/dpa/Everett Collection)

"Vincent and Theo," the 1990 film portrait of the Dutch artist

Back in 1955, Vincente Minnelli filmed what is probably still the best-known van Gogh movie, starring Kirk Douglas in the role of the unhappy Dutch painter. Like so many Hollywood films about an icon of art history, Lust for Life comes across as overly lofty to audiences today. Robert Altman's 1990 Vincent and Theo is more matter-of-fact and probably more realistic.

Clouzot shows Picasso at work 

Henri-Georges Clouzot resorted to a brilliant trick for his 1955 portrait of Pablo Picasso, The Mystery of Picasso: He shows the artist at work, painting. Picasso even painted on glass, with the camera watching the strokes of his paint brush from the other side.

With a feature film, Julian Schnabel has chosen a more traditional approach for his van Gogh portrait. The Dutch painter always said he had a deep relationship with God, Schnabel said in a German TV interview. "He was seeking a way to connect his work and nature with a higher being; it was like a religion, but without the church."

