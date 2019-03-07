 Asthma: When breathing becomes difficult | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 07.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

World Asthma Day

Asthma: When breathing becomes difficult

For many of those affected, asthma is a lifelong burden. It leads to inflammations with attacks of coughing, breathlessness, dyspnea and whistling breathing. There are many causes for the disease.

A child holding an asthma inhaler (picture alliance/dpa/empics/P. Byrne)

Asthmabegins with an inflammation in the lungs. The airways inside the lungs swell up, obstructing the airflow, which impedes gas exchange in the lungs. Especially exhaling becomes difficult for patients. Carbon-dioxide-enriched air in the lungs can no longer be properly discharged. The patients feel difficulty in breathing while the stimulus — the desire to get fresh oxygen into the lungs — becomes stronger and stronger. However, when they inhale, they cannot ventilate the lungs properly because the stale air in the lungs has not been completely released yet. This leads to dyspnea, a vicious circle which the patients can only break out of through conscious and calm exhalation excercises. 

Read more: Fast food 'increases' asthma risk in children

Graph: How asthma develops

What to do in the event of an asthma attack?

It's important to keep calm. The patient should sit upright and place their forearms on their thighs. When standing, they should adopt a broad-legged, forward-leaning "goalkeeper position." This helps them to use all the auxiliary breathing muscles in the shoulder, chest and back area.

Then they should exhale slowly through largely closed lips. This "lip brake" suppresses the inhalation impulse and thus helps to reduce shortness of breath. Then first responders should help those affected to take the right medication. Patients usually use inhalers to nebulize specific medication, often including cortison. The drugs expand the bronchia and make breathing easier.

Before inhalation, the patient should exhale completely and hold his breath for a while after inhalation. This way, the medication can take effect. If the situation worsens, first responders must call a paramedic.

Watch video 03:51

How to prevent asthma attacks

What prognosis do asthma sufferers have?

The disease often develops in childhood, but is often recognized late. In children, asthma often can be cured completely. In adults, however, that is usually no longer possible.

But the disease can be treated well. With successful treatment and good prevention, asthmatics are fully able to do physical work and can even take part in competitive sports. In order for patients to achieve this, they can participate in special training courses.

However, if asthma remains untreated, the respiratory tract can be severely damaged. Asthma attacks can then become increasingly severe. Without medical treatment, the lack of oxygen can even lead to unconsciousness in rare cases. That means the patient's life is in danger. Under certain circumstances, they must be given artificial respiration with oxygen.  

Read more: Scientists want to learn more about human lungs by mimicking them in the lab

What are the causes

Doctors have not yet fully understood the reason why some people develop asthma and others do not. It is likely that genetic predisposition plays a role. But external influences are also decisive in the development of asthma. That's especially true for allergic or "extrinsic" asthma. It is caused by a multitude of possible pollutants in the air, ranging from chemicals and solvents in paints, adhesives and plastics to vapors and dusts produced in metal or wood workshops, animal hair, grain dust or food such as fish and shellfish or meat products.

Asthma can also be caused by a viral or bacterial infection. Often this leads to so-called "intrinsic asthma," which is accompanied by an increased immune defense of the body. The paranasal sinuses are almost always inflamed and nasal polyps can occur.

Medication can also trigger asthma. Another cause can be the reflux of gastric acid into the esophagus. Asthma can also develop into chronic obstructive bronchitis (COPD). Then the cough no longer occurs in form of a sudden asthma attack, but continues constantly. 

Read more: Detecting and treating asthma

Watch video 00:36

Acupressure for asthma

What can people affected by asthma do?

First of all, it is important to find out, with the help of lung doctors and allergists, what type of asthma is involved. Allergy sufferers should avoid allergens that play a role in the development of asthma. Strong physical exertion can trigger an asthma attack, so at work and during sports, patients should increase their performance step by step and observe the reaction in their lungs carefully.

Even when they are not under physical stress, people affected should pay attention to their breathing, because emotional stress can also lead to breathlessness. The risk of an asthma attack also increases if patients suddenly inhale cold or foggy air. Cigarette smoke, strong car exhaust fumes or even ozone are also triggers. And asthmatics should avoid certain medications.

Above all, it is important to follow therapy instructions of the lung doctor to a tee, take prescribed medication regularly and do breathing exercises.

  • Bildergalerie zur E-Zigarette

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    A new hip, trend

    Health awareness days come and go, as do fashions...but are e-cigarettes a worthy fad? With awareness growing, the debate around e-cigarettes is also heating up. How much of an alternative are e-cigarettes to traditional cigarettes? And how should they be treated by the law?

  • Infografik Elektronische Zigarette Englisch

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    How they work

    E-cigarettes consist of a vaporizer and a container with a flavored nicotine solution. When the smoker draws on the e-cigarette, the liquid vaporizes and the vapor can be inhaled. The device is battery-powered, and the battery has to be recharged regularly, for example via a USB-connector on a computer.

  • Bildergalerie zur E-Zigarette

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    The spice of life

    The most popular solutions are tobacco and tobacco-menthol flavored. Then there are fruity flavors, such as strawberry and apple. You can choose between different nicotine strengths, but there are also solutions which do not contain any nicotine at all - or any flavor.

  • E-Zigarre

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    It doesn't stop at cigarettes

    There are electronic cigars and pipes and a mini-version of a cigarette. A one-way cigarette for the occasional smoker costs about ten euros.

  • Bildergalerie zur E-Zigarette

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    No tobacco

    Smoking is defined as "breathing in smoke from burning substances, [or] burning parts of plants." The main difference with e-cigarettes is nothing burns. That's why e-cigarettes are said to be less harmful than tobacco smoking. But as the liquids contain nicotine, they can still cause a strong addiction.

  • Bildergalerie zur E-Zigarette

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    Legislation debate

    There's a big debate over whether e-cigarettes should fall under smoking legislation - in Germany and other European countries. If they were treated the same way as normal cigarettes, e-cigarettes would have to be banned from restaurants and pubs. But for now they are - technically - allowed.

  • Swedish House Mafia HOPE Concert für den Iran 2013

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    Mysterious ingredients

    E-cigarette liquids contain many chemicals. One, for example, is propylene glycol, a colorless, almost odorless organic compound. It is used in smoke machines, as a solvent in many pharmaceuticals, as a food additive, and in toothpaste.

  • Elektronische Zigarette

    E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

    Health risks unknown

    So is it better to continue smoking tobacco cigarettes or switch to e-cigarettes? Some experts say e-cigarettes are less harmful. But your best option is to stop smoking altogether. More and more studies are finding health risks associated with e-cigarettes. But there are no long-term studies yet. So who knows what we'll find down the track.

    Author: Hannah Fuchs / bo


DW recommends

Scientists want to learn more about human lungs by mimicking them in the lab

Israeli and German researchers hope designing artificial lungs in the lab will lead to better drugs for people with asthma. But mimicking lungs is tough - they are one of our most complex organs. (26.02.2016)  

Fast food 'increases' asthma risk in children

Scientists say fast food can raise a teen's risk of developing asthma by nearly 40 percent. The findings come after an international study involving children in 31 countries. (16.01.2013)  

Detecting and treating asthma

We talk to Dr. Ulrich Wahn about the causes of and therapies for chronic inflammatory disease of the airways, and how lifestyle changes can help sufferers prevent asthma attacks. (07.01.2016)  

Pollen calling

Starting to feel your nose twitch? Hayfever sufferers will notice quicker than most when pollen season starts, but that doesn't mean everyone else shouldn't learn a thing or two about this remarkable process of nature. (03.05.2018)  

What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

Traffic jams are bad for the environment, the economy and our health. Here are the worst consequences due to traffic congestion — and the places where people suffer the most. (28.01.2019)  

E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend

There's smoke, but no fire in e-cigarettes. Oh, and they don't stink. But does that really make them a healthy alternative? Take a closer look with our gallery. (04.06.2014)  

WWW links

Wikipedia: Asthma

The British Thoracic Society: Asthma

Audios and videos on the topic

How to prevent asthma attacks  

How to deal with your asthma  

Acupressure for asthma  

Related content

BDT Patthasorn Kleespies vom deutschen E-Raucher-Hersteller Eazzi testet eine neue Zigarette in der Eazzi-Zentrale in Gelnhausen.

E-cigarettes can cause heart attacks, vascular diseases and depression: study 07.03.2019

A US study shows that e-cigarettes are harmful, with vapers risking heart disease and depression. But conventional cigarettes are even more dangerous.

Polen COP24 | Medizinstudenten

Is climate change killing us? 10.12.2018

Tackling climate change would reduce deaths from asthma, lung cancer, heart attack and other diseases. Doctors want to spur global climate action by highlighting the link between the planet's health and human health.

Herz Herzschlag Symbolbild

The science of dying 17.04.2019

Can one explain death objectively and scientifically? When does it begin? What happens afterwards? What do near-death experiences show? Do we have a soul? Five aspects about dying from biology, medicine and physics.

Advertisement