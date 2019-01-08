Asian Cup: Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia reach Round of 16

Vietnam 0-2 Iran

(Azmoun 38', 69')

Sardar Azmoun was at the double to fire Iran to a 2-0 win over Vietnam and into the Asian Cup knockout stages. The 24-year-old, who quit the national team after fans rounded on him following Iran's exit at the 2018 World Cup, was the toast of Tehran once again on Saturday.

"He's a finisher," said Carlos Quieroz, now in his eighth year as Iran coach. "We have high hopes for him for this competition. But the way the team is contributing around him, and our movement in the last third, are very interesting."

Looking to end a 43-year title drought since last winning Asian football's most coveted prize, Queiroz is still demanding more from his side: "It's a pity our performance didn't produce a couple more goals.”

Yemen 0-3 Iraq

(Ali 11', Resan 19', Abbas 90')

Teenager Mohanad Ali inspired 2007 champions Iraq to a 3-0 win over Yemen as they booked their place in the Round of 16.

18-year-old Mohanad Ali put in an eye-catching performance as Iraq beat Vietnam.

After opening the scoring, the woodwork denied the impressive Ali a second as Iraq avoided a repeat of the dramatics from their last-gasp win over Vietnam against a hard-working but limited Yemen side.

Yemen, remain without a goal or point in their tournament debut, while Iraq will meet Iran in Dubai on Wednesday to decide who tops Group D in a repeat of their combustible quarter-final of 2015, which Iraq won on penalties.

Lebanon 0-2 Saudi Arabia

(Al-Muwallad 12‘, Al Moqahwi 67‘)

Saudi Arabia maintained their perfect record as they beat Lebanon 2-0, winning their opening two games for the first time since 1996 -- when they last won the title.

Fahad Al-Muwallad smashed a loose ball into the roof of the net with just 12 minutes gone, and on 67 minutes Hussain Al-Moqahwi finished at the far post from Hatan Bahbri's teasing cross.

The Saudis, who top Group E with six points, will be confirmed in the last 16 if North Korea fail to beat Qatar on Sunday.

(AP, AFP)

