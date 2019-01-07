 Asian Cup 2019: Iraq edge out Vietnam in humdinger | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Asian Cup 2019: Iraq edge out Vietnam in humdinger

Iraq and Vietnam served up a footballing treat for the neutral in Group D as a topsy-turvy game produced no less than five goals, end-to-end action, and a dramatic last-minute winner from Ali Adnan for Iraq.

Ali Adnan and teammates celebrate as Iraq secure dramatic last-minute victory over Vietnam. (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

Ali Adnan and teammates celebrate as Iraq secure dramatic last-minute victory over Vietnam. (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

This clash was always going to be one to watch out for as Iraq's discipline and experience in the Asian Cup was matched against the youthful exuberance of Vietnam, boasting an average age of just 23.

Iraq defeated Vietnam the last time these teams met in the Asian Cup in 2007, going on to win the title while Vietnam would spend 12 years away from the tournament.

In an end-to-end contest, Vietnam's quick and rapid passing caused Iraq problems from the start and they duly and deservedly took the lead in the 24th minute, albeit with a helping hand.

Quang Hai Nguyen played in Cong Phuong Nguyen with a delightful through ball and with the front man shaping to shoot, Iraqi defender Ali Faez Atiyah intervened, only to send the ball into his own net.

But Iraq were fashioning chances of their own against a shaky Vietnam backline and were soon level in the 35th minute. Duy Manh Do inexplicably messed up a clearance as the last man in defence and Mohanad Ali didn't need an extra invitation, emphatically firing Iraq back in the match.

Vietnam were relentless, however, running non-stop as they sought to overaw their opponents. And just before the break, the intensity paid off. Trong Hoang Nguyen cut in from the right, weaved his way into the box and let loose a shot which Jalal Hassan could only parry. Cong Phuong Nguyen was the quickest to react, pouncing to give Vietnam a 2-1 win.

Vietnam celebrate taking the lead against Iraq in the Asian Cup. (picture-alliance/Newscom/U. Pedersen)

Experience wins out

Vietnam's naivety, as well as Iraq's street smarts, proved crucial in the second half.

Shoddy defending was once again at fault as Tien Dung Bui failed to deal with a cross, leaving Ali free to head towards goal. Dang Van Lam managed to parry but a goalmouth scramble saw substitute Humam Tariq smash home.

At 2-2 it was all to play for with an hour played but Vietnam, perhaps tiring after their gung-ho approach, sat back and invited Iraq to control possession.

Ill-discipline and an incredible piece of skill settled the match as Safaa Hadi was brought down at the edge of the box with 89 minutes on the clock.  Left-back Ali Adnan stepped up to curl an inch-perfect free-kick into the top corner, giving Dang Van no chance and sending Iraq into delirium.

Heartbreak for Vietnam, who put on an entertaining display. Iraq will now be frontrunners to qualify automatically out of Group D alongside leaders Iran, who thrashed Yemen 5-0 on Monday.

Related content

Russland WM 2018 l Spanien vs Iran - Fan

Asian Cup: Expectations high for Iran but not all is rosy 05.01.2019

Six months after a strong performance from Iran's national team at the World Cup, expectations for 'Team Melli' are high. At the upcoming Asian Cup, fans are hoping for a first title in 42 years.

Südkoreas Stürmer Heung Min Son

Asian Cup 2019: DW's group stage predictions 04.01.2019

With the 2019 Asian Cup kicking off on Saturday, DW takes a look at each group and predicts which teams will make the knockouts. Traditional regional powers and emerging teams face differing levels of expectation.

AFC Asian Cup-Fußballfinale Australien vs. Südkorea

Asian Cup 2019 Preview: Favorites, dark horses and newcomers 03.01.2019

Asian football is set for its biggest showpiece in history as 24 nations descend on the United Arab Emirates for the 2019 Asian Cup. The tournament is aiming to attract more hearts and minds than ever before.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 