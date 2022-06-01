'Art.See.Asia': DW's new art lover's guide to Asia

Mention Southeast Asia and oftentimes gastronomical delights or enchanting tourist destinations may spring to mind first.

Although the contemporary art scene in Southeast Asia is still developing, the region has already established itself on the global art market. The region's economic growth is also having a positive impact on the dynamic contemporary art scene and contributing to international attention.

And that's the premise of DW's new art lover's guide to Asia titled "Art.See.Asia": putting the region's vibrant, emerging contemporary arts scene into the spotlight.

Providing an exclusive and atmospheric insight into the art scene of five southeast Asian metropolises —Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta and Taipei — viewers are introduced to art hubs, artists, curators and creative locals.

The series captures these Asian cities through the eyes of local contemporary artists as they each host a unique journey of artistic discovery. Through breathtaking architecture, must-sees and quirky nooks and crannies better known to the locals, the series uncovers the artsy — or "artsee" — side of each city.

Each episode is guided by a local artist

The issues inspiring the art

Each episode also answers a central question pertaining to the featured country and city.

The artists-cum-hosts lead viewers through their hometowns, visit local art centers, studios, curators, designers and artisans, create art themselves or even take part in an exclusive master class. The focus is always on particular aspects of the art world and also on current social issues.

In Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur for instance, viewers find out how art brings people together in a culturally diverse city while in Singapore, it's about balancing different identities: traditional and modern, eastern and western influences.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is one of the five metropolises featured in DW's 'Art.See.Asia'

The series also explores how artists in Bangkok and Jakarta have used their chosen medium to cast light on improving the standard of living of the locals or dealing with the state of the local environment.

All this is interspersed with stunning visuals of diverse works of art that are not only limited to the traditional paint on canvas or ink on paper. In some cases, original artwork is also reinterpreted, using materials like ceramics, textiles, metal and even artificial intelligence.

Personalized guided tour

What makes this series unique is that it is hosted by "insiders": namely resident artists of the countries themselves who already have a deeper understanding and sense of the local cultures or historical contexts.

And their own biographies add further color and texture to the series.

Taking viewers through Taipeh's art scene is Allison Lin

Among the hosts are full-time visual artist Nini Marini, who is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and who spent 20 years in the media industry pursuing her art on the side.

Alex Abbad, an actor and self-taught visual artist based in Jakarta, Indonesia, has decades of experience in the creative and entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Allison Lin is an actress and photographer in Taipei, Taiwan. She has studied interactive multimedia design and performed in many Taiwanese films and was nominated for the Taiwan Golden Bell Award.

"The series is a fascinating journey into the multifaceted and ever-surprising world of artists. A cultural tour that also reveals the great cultural diversity of Asia," sums up DW Director of Culture and Documentaries Rolf Rische. "It is the artists' personal approach to art that lends authenticity and presence to all the stories and experiences featured on the show, making them exciting from start to finish."

The first episode of "Art.See.Asia" airs on June 1, 2022.

Find more on the program at www.dw.com/art-see-asia .