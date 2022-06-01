Art.See.Asia - An Art Lover's Guide

Over 48 hours, the host engages in art challenges, participates in an exclusive masterclass and experiences lesser-known local art sounds and sights.

The series Art.See.Asia will give an exclusive and atmospheric insight into the art scene of Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta and Taipei. For art and travel enthusiasts, Art.See.Asia is the ultimate insight into the cities’ thriving art culture!

This series captures Asian cities through the eyes of local contemporary artists as they take our host on a unique journey of artistic discovery. Through breath-taking architecture, must-sees and quirky nooks and crannies that only locals know about, the series uncovers the "artsee" side of the city. Each episode is guided by a central question.

Part 1:

Kuala Lumpur: How does art bring people together in a culturally diverse city?

This is a journey to discover the artsy side of Kuala Lumpur with some of Malaysia’s most exciting contemporary artists in this culturally diverse city - such as Daniel Adams, Ruby Subramaniam, Anne Samat and Jalaini Abu Hassan. The host Nini Marini is a visual artist based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She spent 20 years in the media industry pursuing her art on the side. Now a fulltime artist, Nini loves exploring art through various mediums. This includes reinterpreting original artwork through different materials like ceramic, textile, metal and even artificial intelligence.

