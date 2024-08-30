Art.See.Africa: Dakar

In Episode 2 of our series, we explore a creative hotspot in West Africa: Dakar, home of photographer Alun Be.

He is our guide through a magical art metropolis where tradition and high-tech, hip-hop and ancient textile art meet.

We travel off to West Africa, to the Senegalese metropolis of Dakar, where African traditions and high-tech modernity merge in a magical way.

Alun Be Image: DW

Photographer and musician Alun Be leads us from Médina, a creative hotspot of Dakar, to the island of Gorée off the coast, from which enslaved Africans were shipped to the New World. With him, we get to know a new generation of creatives and artists who want to challenge conventional ideas about the African continent.

We meet multimedia artists, activists, and musicians Alibeta and Ibaaku for a jam session and get to know their project, the Kenu Lab'Oratoire de l'Imaginaire—the “Laboratory of the Imagination.”

Aïssa Dione Image: DW

Caroline Gueye guides us through her installation “Quantum Tunneling,” which was inspired by the theoretical concept of the wormhole. We visit the workshop of textile artist Aïssa Dione, who is reviving traditional art of weaving.

Graffiti artist and rapper Zeinixx shows that it is also possible for women to be successful in a male-dominated scene. In a photo series, photographer Eva Diallo explores the many aspects of the topic of migration, which also includes her own family history.

Follow us on our tour through the incredibly lively and diverse creative scene of the metropolis of Dakar.

