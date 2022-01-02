 Arts.21 - Pop culture goes global | Arts.21 - The Culture Magazine | DW | 08.01.2022

Arts.21

Arts.21 - Pop culture goes global

From Afrofuturism to Mexican muralism and Turkish TV shows: how regional pop culture phenomena have spread around the globe.

Installation, die mit einer KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) estellt wurde Titel: Meandering River Copyright: © Onformative

Digital rivers of rhythm 02.01.2022

Der Digitalkünstler Mario Klingemann arbeitet mit Computer-Programmen und der Hilfe Künstlicher Intelligenz © Mario Klingemann

Pioneer in algorithm-art 02.01.2022

Installation in der Ausstellung LOUISA CLEMENT Double Bind Kuratiert von | Curated by Nadia Ismail In der Kunsthalle Gießen © Louisa Clement

The Louisa doll - multioptional me 02.01.2022

Aus der Ausstellung Maschinen - Lernen – Menschheitsträume im Deutschen Hygienemuseum Dresden Nervensystem, Detail menschliches Gehirn | Projektion Gehirnvorgänge (Simulation)

Machines - Learning - Human Dreams 02.01.2022

+++Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung von Sylvia Neunreither+++++ Streetart l Strong like a madre

From Mexican muralism to street art 08.01.2022

Titel: Gikosh | Group © Osborne Macharia

Afrofuturism: Black to the future 08.01.2022

Es ist ein Screenshot von den Dreharbeiten der Fernsehserie Payitaht Abdülhamid.

Dizi – Turkey's hit TV shows 08.01.2022

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit Gangnam Style during a morning television appearance in central Sydney in this October 17, 2012 file photo. Psy's infectious viral hit song, Gangnam Style, made history on December 21, 2012 as the first ever video on YouTube to reach 1 billion views, adding yet another record to the song's juggernaut journey into mainstream pop. Picture taken October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files (AUSTRALIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Around the world in pop culture 08.01.2022

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit Gangnam Style during a morning television appearance in central Sydney in this October 17, 2012 file photo. Psy's infectious viral hit song, Gangnam Style, made history on December 21, 2012 as the first ever video on YouTube to reach 1 billion views, adding yet another record to the song's juggernaut journey into mainstream pop. Picture taken October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files (AUSTRALIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Pop Culture Goes Global 28.05.2021

