How Techno Shapes the Future

October 14, 2023

Techno is harder, faster and more diverse than ever. But what about the much-heralded unifying power of techno? Is this just a cliché? Arts Unveiled dives into the past and future of techno and shows how the genre is evolving - even into pop music.

Between underground, culture and commerce - where is techno today? Before we look to the future, we take a look back to where the hype started. From Detroit to Berlin and Frankfurt - techno’s futuristic beats set dance floors on fire worldwide. The lines between subculture and mainstream have long been blurred. Since the 1990s the genre has evolved. Emerging from underground scenes techno has become a mainstream phenomenon with the message: "Be yourself - everything is allowed!”

Fetish-wear is now the dress code of a young generation of TikTok ravers who discovered techno on social media. DJs do not only move dance floors but are simultaneously entrepreneurs who need to perform just as well online, as they do on stage.

On this episode of Arts Unveiled, we explore how all of this is changing the way techno music is produced and consumed. And what about the much-heralded unifying power of techno? Is techno today really as colorful, open-minded and tolerant as it´s reputation? Or does the history of "peace, joy, freedom" need to be rewritten? Let’s dive into the past and future of techno. Which DJs are leaving their mark on techno now and how is the genre evolving?

