Armenians leaving "in a free manner": Azerbaijan official

ConflictsAzerbaijanArmenians leaving "in a free manner": Azerbaijan official

Jack Parrock09/26/2023September 26, 2023Azerbaijan is not forcing anyone to leave Nargono-Karabakh, says Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of Azerbaijan. Speaking to DW, he insisted that it was the "personal and individual decision" of people, to leave.