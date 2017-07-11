 Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to peace talks two years after Nagorno-Karabakh fighting | News | DW | 07.04.2022

News

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to peace talks two years after Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

EU leaders brokered the agreement that will see a joint border commission established. The two countries' leaders met for the third time in six months as tensions continue to flare in the region.

(L-R) Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Commission chief Charles Michel and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev walk down a hall at the Brussels summit

Nagorno-Karabakh is home to an ethnic Armenian minority, but is officially part of Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to kickstart peace talks over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory, following a Wednesday meeting of the two countries' heads of state.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia said in a statement that he and his Azeri counterpart had agreed to set up a bilateral border commission by the end of April.

The two leaders "instructed their foreign ministers to begin preparations for peace talks," Pashinyan's statement read.

A statement from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev was not immediately available.

The summit came over two years after renewed, heavy fighting over the region in 2020 saw 250,000 people displaced.

Armenian soldiers sit atop a van as the car passes the border between Karabakh and Armenia

Azerbaijan took back Nagorno-Karabakh after heavy fighting in 2020

What's the conflict's history?

Tensions have simmered between the two breakaway former Soviet republics since the 90s over Nagorno-Karabakh — the border territory sandwiched between the two nations.

In a 1991 war, Yerevan forces occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, which is home to ethnic Armenians but was internationally recognized as belonging to Baku.

The fighting lasted four years, ending only after Russia's intervention. Some 30,000 people were killed.

Although a peace agreement was signed in 2008 to solidify a resolution, there have been flashes of violence over the region through the years.

Watch video 00:35

Armenian voters dissatisfied with government

In 2020, those tensions boiled over, resulting in heavy fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azeri forces deployed ballistic missiles, cluster munitions and drones and took back the region.

The conflict officially ended in November following a peace deal that saw Armenia relinquish control of the region and Russian peacekeepers step in.

A map showing control of Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 war

Sustainable peace?

Wednesday's meeting was hosted by the European Council in Brussels.

It's the third in six months between the country's leaders.

With the proposed talks, there's renewed hope that this agreement can be sustained despite clashes recorded as recently as last November.

European Council President Charles Michel  who engineered the discussions said he was 'confident' that the talks were in the right direction for the two parties, but also that "it doesn't mean that everything is solved, of course."

sl/sms (Reuters, AFP)

