Armed attacker takes hostages at P&G plant in Turkey

Some staff members at a Procter & Gamble factory in Turkey have been taken hostage, Turkish media have reported.

A man carrying a gun entered the Proctor & Gamble factory in the Gebze industrial zone in Kocaeli province around 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Thursday, according to media reports.

A police spokesperson was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying that the assailant's action was apparently in protest atthe war in Gaza.

The Turkish Demiroren News Agency reported that police rushed to the scene and were trying to persuade him to stand down.

It was not immediately clear how many people were being held inside the plant, which lies on the eastern outskirts of Istanbul.

Images from the scenes showed police setting up a cordon around the sprawling plant.

More to come on this developing story at dw.com