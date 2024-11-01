Argentina's Milei backtracks on peso switch

PoliticsArgentinaArgentina's Milei backtracks on peso switchTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsArgentinaAlejandro Rebossio01/11/2024January 11, 2024Javier Milei has backed down on his election promise to replace the peso with the dollar to revive the flagging economy. Despite the U-turn and runaway inflation, opinion polls show strong public support for Argentina's new president.https://p.dw.com/p/4b7AcAdvertisement