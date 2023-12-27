Argentina: Protesters march against Milei's economic reforms

Protests were led by labor unions, describing a controversial economic reform decree as "unconstitutional." Milei signed the decree last week, which would upend Argentina's economic regulations.

Thousands took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Wednesday in protest against an economic reform decree proposed by newly-elected Argentine President Javier Milei.

Protesters were led by labor unions, saying the decree is "unconstitutional."

The plan is presented to Congress during an extraordinary session this week, at Milei's request.

Why are protesters against the decree?

Protesters stood outside Argentina's Justice Palace, where some civic groups filed a motion to have the controversial decree declared unconstitutional on Saturday. Some 8,000 people took part in the protest.

Protesters waved Argentine flags. Some carried placards which read: "The homeland is not for sale."

"We do not question the legitimacy of President Milei, but we want him to respect the division of powers. Workers need to defend their rights when there is an unconstitutionality," the AFP news agency quoted construction union leader Gerardo Martinez as saying at the march.

Why is the decree controversial?

Milei announced last week plans to change the country's economic system by changing over 300 regulations.

One of the most crucial aspects of Milei's plans would be the elimination of laws that regulate rent and the ones that prevent the privatization of state enterprises.

Milei also announced a "modernization of labor law to facilitate the process of creating real jobs." The decree would eliminate some worker protections, including ending automatic pension increases and restricting the right to strike.

The measures will also affect tourism, satellite internet services, pharmaceuticals, wine production and foreign trade.

