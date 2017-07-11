 Argentina: Prosecutor seeks 12-year jail term for former president | News | DW | 22.08.2022

News

Argentina: Prosecutor seeks 12-year jail term for former president

A prosecutor says she should serve prison time for alleged corruption during her two terms as president.

Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernandezdelivers a speech in Buenos Aires

Fernandez served as president for two consecutive terms, from 2007 to 2015

A federal prosecutor in Argentina called on Monday for a 12-year prison sentence for Cristina Fernandez, the country's former president and current vice president.

She has been on trial since 2019 for allegedly defrauding the state and involvement in a scheme to divert public funds during her two terms as president between 2007 and 2015.

As a sitting member of Congres, Fernandez cannot be detained, but in closing arguments, Prosecutor Diego Luciani said she should be sent to jail. 

"This is probably the biggest corruption maneuver that has ever been known in the country," Luciani said in arguing for the sentence.

He also wants her barred from ever holding public office again. 

This is a developing story, more will follow...

lo/jsi (AFP, Reuters, EFE)

