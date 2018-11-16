Argentina locates missing submarine one year later

Argentina's navy announced Saturday that searchers found the missing submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the Patagonian coast.

There has been "positive identification of the ARA San Juan," 800 meters (2,625 feet) deep, the navy said on Twitter.

The navy said the vessel was located by a remote-operated submersible from the North American survey firm Ocean Infinity, which set out in September as part of the latest push to find the sub.

Relatives of the missing San Juan crew attend a ceremony on the anniversary of the submarine's disappearance

The San Juan was returning to its base at Mar del Plata on November 15, 2017, when it lost contact and vanished with 44 crew on board. A massive international search effort failed to find the vessel, and was eventually scaled back after hopes of finding the crew alive faded.

The Ocean Infinity ship "decided to do a new search and, thanks to God, it was able to find the zone," navy spokesman Rodolfo Ramallo told Todo Noticias TV.

"Now another chapter opens. From the analysis of the state in which the submarine has been found, we will see how to proceed," he said.

Speaking Thursday, on the anniversary of the disappearance, Argentine President Mauricio Macri told the families of the submariners they should not feel alone, and offered his "absolute and non-negotiable commitment" to find "the truth."

The San Juan was constructed in the German port of Emden in 1983 and was later refitted in Argentina.

