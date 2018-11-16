Argentina locates missing submarine one year later

The wreckage of a missing Argentine submarine has been found a year after it disappeared with 44 crew members on board. The stricken ARA San Juan had been at the center of an exhaustive search effort.
Argentina's navy announced Saturday that searchers found the missing submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the Patagonian coast.
There has been "positive identification of the ARA San Juan," 800 meters (2,625 feet) deep, the navy said on Twitter.
The navy said the vessel was located by a remote-operated submersible from the North American survey firm Ocean Infinity, which set out in September as part of the latest push to find the sub.
Read more: Time running out for missing Argentine submarine
Relatives of the missing San Juan crew attend a ceremony on the anniversary of the submarine's disappearance
The San Juan was returning to its base at Mar del Plata on November 15, 2017, when it lost contact and vanished with 44 crew on board. A massive international search effort failed to find the vessel, and was eventually scaled back after hopes of finding the crew alive faded.
The Ocean Infinity ship "decided to do a new search and, thanks to God, it was able to find the zone," navy spokesman Rodolfo Ramallo told Todo Noticias TV.
"Now another chapter opens. From the analysis of the state in which the submarine has been found, we will see how to proceed," he said.
Read more: Why are stealth submarines so difficult to find?
Speaking Thursday, on the anniversary of the disappearance, Argentine President Mauricio Macri told the families of the submariners they should not feel alone, and offered his "absolute and non-negotiable commitment" to find "the truth."
The San Juan was constructed in the German port of Emden in 1983 and was later refitted in Argentina.
nm/ng (AFP, AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
No one has heard from an Argentinian submarine for at least two days. While authorities initially insisted it wasn't missing, Argentina's navy has stepped up its search efforts. (18.11.2017)
Ships, planes and underwater robots have been searching for the lost Argentinian submarine ARA San Juan for over a week. But modern stealth technology may be making the search even more difficult. (22.11.2017)
The Argentine navy said the missing ARA San Juan submarine may have suffered an explosion about the same time it sent its last signal. There are growing concerns for the 44 crew members. (23.11.2017)
The Argentinian navy has ended its search and rescue mission for a submarine that went missing 15 days ago. The crew only had enough oxygen to last up to 10 days if the sub remained intact under the sea. (01.12.2017)
Fears are rising that the 44 crew members on the missing Argentine submarine may be running low on oxygen after six days without contact. There are still no new clues as to its location, the navy said. (22.11.2017)