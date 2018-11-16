 Argentina locates missing submarine one year later | News | DW | 17.11.2018

News

Argentina locates missing submarine one year later

The wreckage of a missing Argentine submarine has been found a year after it disappeared with 44 crew members on board. The stricken ARA San Juan had been at the center of an exhaustive search effort.

The ARA San Juan

The ARA San Juan in Bahia Blanca, Argentina before it disappeared

Argentina's navy announced Saturday that searchers found the missing submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the Patagonian coast. 

There has been "positive identification of the ARA San Juan," 800 meters (2,625 feet) deep, the navy said on Twitter.

The navy said the vessel was located by a remote-operated submersible from the North American survey firm Ocean Infinity, which set out in September as part of the latest push to find the sub.

Read moreTime running out for missing Argentine submarine

Families of the missing San Juan crewmen attend a memorial service

Relatives of the missing San Juan crew attend a ceremony on the anniversary of the submarine's disappearance

The San Juan was returning to its base at Mar del Plata on November 15, 2017, when it lost contact and vanished with 44 crew on board. A massive international search effort failed to find the vessel, and was eventually scaled back after hopes of finding the crew alive faded.

The Ocean Infinity ship "decided to do a new search and, thanks to God, it was able to find the zone," navy spokesman Rodolfo Ramallo told Todo Noticias TV.

"Now another chapter opens. From the analysis of the state in which the submarine has been found, we will see how to proceed," he said.

Read moreWhy are stealth submarines so difficult to find?

Speaking Thursday, on the anniversary of the disappearance, Argentine President Mauricio Macri told the families of the submariners they should not feel alone, and offered his "absolute and non-negotiable commitment" to find "the truth."

The San Juan was constructed in the German port of Emden in 1983 and was later refitted in Argentina.

Watch video 03:41
Now live
03:41 mins.

Families of lost Argentine submarine crew want answers

nm/ng (AFP, AP, dpa)

