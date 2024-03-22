Are Nigeria's vigilante groups driving bandit violence?

Nigeria's Community Watch Corps have a mandate to protect civilians and flush out criminals, but many locals accuse them of driving the cycle of violence by torturing and killing innocent people.

Concerns have emerged over how some members of Nigeria's Community Watch Corps groups operate.

The vigilante groups were introduced to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies to fight off criminals known locally as bandits who raid and loot villages, kill residents and burn houses to the ground.

But many Nigerians accuse the the vigilantes of extrajudicial killings and torture while interrogating suspected bandits.

Tit-for-tat killings

According to some residents in the states that the watch corps operate — including Nigeria's northern states of Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto — the watch groups' actions are getting out of hand and posing more danger.

Nigeria's impoverished Zamfara state first introduced a civilian militia in 2018, but the vigilantes were accused of extrajudicial killings of suspected bandits — leading to reprisals and tit-for-tat killings that prompted the state government to ban the vigilantes in 2020.

Last month, Zamfara's state governor inaugurated a 2,600-strong vigilante force after the new outfit had undergone thorough training to prevent abuses, according to authorities.

Neighboring Katsina state set up a 2,400-strong volunteer force dubbed the Community Watch Corps in October last year to help fight bandits.

'Reckless and unprofessional' tactics

But other vigilante watch groups have been accused of deploying methods such as torture, and killing the same civilians they have been tasked with protecting.

Musa Magaji, one of the locals whose father was tortured to death by the watch corps told DW that his father was innocent of terrorism crime of which he was accused.

"They accused my father of relating with the bandits, and with no further investigation they tortured and killed him," Magaji said.

"What I need from the authorities is compensation for the death of my father, and to regulate the activities of the watch corps."

Part of the problem?

Some other residents claim the corps are becoming reckless in their actions and warned that they could soon pose another security problem in Nigeria.

Kabir Audu who claims to have sustained injuries while being interrogated by the Watch Corps, said Nigerian authorities must treat their concerns with some level of urgency.

"The best thing here is the involvement of journalists because they can investigate and report about these issues," Audu told DW.

"In addition, political and traditional rulers have a role to play in orienting and directing the corps on the processes of investigation over accusations before any action."

The heavily-armed watch corps were tasked to operate in the Rugu Forest, which spans Zamfara, Katsina and Kadina states — an area that is under-policed, and where authorities have struggled to root out the criminal activity.

Bandits have regularly launched attacks on rural communities, and carried out widespread kidnappings for ransom. Thousands of people have been killed and abducted.

Why are vigilante groups needed?

Security expert Dr. Yahuza Gesto told DW that the establishment of Watch Corps was very necessary as conventional forces had failed.

"The conventional system that we have that is the military, the DSS [the Department of State Services], the police, and all other formal organized structures of the security system architecture have failed to deliver and as a result of that the states are now coming with a new vision and a new strategy," Gesto told DW.

In February when some Watch Corps leaders were killed during fighting with some of the bandits, Gesto vowed they won't relent in their strategy.

"This terrible incident will not dampen our morale to restore peace and security in our troubled Katsina," said Gesto.

"The Katsina State government shall honour the memories of Hassan and those who died alongside him, by ensuring that terrorists holding the state to are all eliminated, very soon."

Ending the violence

But Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Fatimah Jibo said although disbanding the watch corps won't be the solution, they require retraining to end torture and extrajudicial killings that they are accused of.

"With the training they will now understand that they have a limit to what they can do, letting them start executing the duties that they are not even setting about will bring about the commotion that we are envisaging as it were," she told DW.

"So, for them to really know what they are supposed to do, the first thing is to train them let them understand what they are there to do, let them know the extent of their powers and the limitations they have."

It has been a struggle for Nigerian officials to end the violence in the northwest, especially after several peace deals and amnesties with the bandit militias have failed to work.

That means the community watch groups have come to stay for now and residents in areas they operate hope that security situation will be improved should they be more appropriate in executing their mandates.

This article has been adapted by Isaac Kaledzi from a report by Shehu Salmanu broadcast on DW's AfricaLink podcast.