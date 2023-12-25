Nigeria: Attacks by armed gangs leave more than 100 dead

Over 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded in a series of "well-coordinated" gang attacks in central Nigeria this weekend, local government officials said.

Groups of armed bandits launched a series of attacks over the weekend in Nigeria, with at least 113 people losing their lives and over 300 people reported injured, local government officials said Monday.

The gangs targeted towns in central Nigerian state of Plateau over the weekend. Initially, Nigerian officials provided a much lower death toll, telling the public 16 people have died in the violence.

Plateau is infamous for clashes between herders and farmers. Inter-communal conflict in the area has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.

Plateau governor decries 'barbaric' violence

The acting chairman of Bokkos local government area of Plateau state, Monday Kassah, said the attacks were "well-coordinated."

"Not fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by the bandits," he said.

On Sunday, state governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the attack, calling it "barbaric, brutal and unjustified". "

"Proactive measures will be taken by the government to curb ongoing attacks against innocent civilians," said Gyang Bere, the governor's spokesperson.

The human rights watchdog Amnesty International has criticized the Nigerian government for what they claim is a "brazen failure" to protect Nigerians.

"The Nigerian authorities have been failing to end frequent deadly attacks on rural communities of Plateau state," Amnesty International wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

