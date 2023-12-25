  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Christmas
ConflictsNigeria

Nigeria: Attacks by armed gangs leave more than 100 dead

December 25, 2023

Over 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded in a series of "well-coordinated" gang attacks in central Nigeria this weekend, local government officials said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aZeY
Inter-communal conflict has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years in north central Nigeria's Plateau state
Inter-communal conflict has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years in north central Nigeria's Plateau stateImage: Kola Sulaimon/AFP/Getty Images

Groups of armed bandits launched a series of attacks over the weekend in Nigeria, with at least 113 people losing their lives and over 300 people reported injured, local government officials said Monday.

The gangs targeted towns in central Nigerian state of Plateau over the weekend. Initially, Nigerian officials provided a much lower death toll, telling the public 16 people have died in the violence.

Plateau is infamous for clashes between herders and farmers. Inter-communal conflict in the area has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.

Nigerian drone strike 'mistakenly' kills dozens of civilians

Plateau governor decries 'barbaric' violence

The acting chairman of Bokkos local government area of Plateau state, Monday Kassah, said the attacks were "well-coordinated."

"Not fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by the bandits," he said.

On Sunday, state governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the attack, calling it "barbaric, brutal and unjustified". "

"Proactive measures will be taken by the government to curb ongoing attacks against innocent civilians," said Gyang Bere, the governor's spokesperson. 

The human rights watchdog Amnesty International has criticized the Nigerian government for what they claim is a "brazen failure" to protect Nigerians.

"The Nigerian authorities have been failing to end frequent deadly attacks on rural communities of Plateau state," Amnesty International wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

rm/dj (Reuters, AFP)  

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A Nigerian solider stands alone on guard at a parade ground with a line of armoured vehicles in the background

Nigeria's military under fire for accidental civilian casualties

Nigeria's military under fire for accidental civilian casualties

Nigerians recently awoke to news of yet another tragic military error that resulted in the deaths of at least 85 civilians. Now, calls for an investigation into the military's failures are growing louder.
ConflictsDecember 14, 2023
Healthy Me: How to overcome Post Traumatic Stress logo shows two men and a matata with a pink heart on it

PTSD: Healing after Nigeria's EndSARS protests

PTSD: Healing after Nigeria's EndSARS protests

Two years have passed since the #EndSARS protest but for some young Nigerians, the trauma lives on. Some have even been diagnosed with PTSD, a condition arising from shocking, dangerous or terrifying events. In this episode of Healthy Me, Dr. Chinonso Egemba meets a young man with post-traumatic stress disorder.
HealthNovember 9, 202305:36 min

https://x.com/AmnestyNigeria/status/1739303611316727849?s=20

x.com