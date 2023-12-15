Are carbon credits behind the eviction of indigenous people?

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaAre carbon credits behind the eviction of indigenous people?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKenyaFelix Maringa12/15/2023December 15, 2023Indigenous people in Kenya's Mau Forest are being evicted from their ancestral homes due to a Kenyan government policy to protect the forest and fight climate change. Human rights experts fear economic interests may better explain the displacement. https://p.dw.com/p/4aAnRAdvertisement