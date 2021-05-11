 Architecture of remembrance and hope: Daniel Libeskind turns 75 | Arts | DW | 11.05.2021

Arts

Architecture of remembrance and hope: Daniel Libeskind turns 75

Famous for designing the Jewish Museum Berlin, the architect has created dozens of memorable buildings worldwide. He turns 75 on May 12 and he isn't slowing down.

  • The panels on part of the Jewish Museum.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    The Jewish Museum Berlin

    With the Jewish Museum Berlin, which opened in 2001, Libeskind achieved his major breakthrough. The zinc-coated building, erected on a jagged floor plan reminiscent of a fractured Star of David, has since become a Berlin trademark that symbolically stands for the ongoing debate about the gigantic vacuum left behind by the Holocaust in German-Jewish history.

  • The facade of the Military History Museum in Dresden.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    The Military History Museum, Dresden

    Libeskind has also unmistakably left his mark on this museum which focuses on another chapter of German history. The military history museum of the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, was not designed to glorify Germany's army, but rather to document its violence. It also confronts visitors with their own potential for violence.

  • The front of the Military History Museum in Dresden, Libeskind stands outside of it.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Breaking with the past

    The main building, originally erected in the second half of the 19th century, was redesigned over seven years by Libeskind and opened in 2011. He split the original building with a wedge-shaped installation. It symbolizes a break with the traditional portrayal of history, while alluding to the bombing of Dresden in February 1945.

  • The central building of the Leuphana University of Lüneburg.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Leuphana University, Lüneburg

    The central building of the Leuphana University of Lüneburg is another UFO designed by Daniel Libeskind. With its steel and glass facade and its slanted lines, the building is bound to become a pilgrimage location for architecture fans. It cost nearly €100 million to build and opened in 2017.

  • A modern bridge and a view of the museum.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Imperial War Museum North

    The outpost of the Imperial War Museum London, this museum designed by Libeskind opened in 2002, and has since become an integral part of Manchester's skyline. The aluminium-coated building is located on the site heavily bombed by the Germans during the Manchester Blitz in 1940. Typical of the architect's style, Libeskind designed a space leading to a feeling of disorientation.

  • The angular side and entrance of the Denver Art Museum.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Denver Art Museum

    The rapid growth of this city inspired Libeskind to create a building that seems to expand continuously. Surrounded by the breathtaking Rocky Mountains, the architecture of this art museum enables visitors to sense the connection between culture and nature. Inaugurated in 2006, the museum — like many Libeskind buildings — has become a trademark of the city.

  • Daniel Libeskind's design of the congress hall in Mons.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Mons International Congress Xperience

    The congress hall in the Belgian city of Mons, established in 2015, was also designed to allow visitors to look outside thanks to its vertical openings in the facade. Here, the architect did not work with aluminium, but with robinia wood instead. Visitors also enjoy a unique view over the city from several roof terraces with a lot of greenery.

  • An image of the original drawing of Ground Zero.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Ground Zero

    Who, if not Libeskind, would be able to create locations that can express deep traumas in architectural forms? That also holds true for "Ground Zero," the site where the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center used to stand before the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. But the Freedom Tower conceived by the architect, himself a resident of New York, became...

  • Skyscrapers at Ground Zero.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    One World Trade Center

    ... the One World Trade Center — a far cry from Libeskind's original idea. There were arguments surrounding the design and the use of the building, as well as Libeskind's fees, according to the "New York Times." At least one thing has survived these disagreements: Libeskind's concept for the huge area once filled by the Twin Towers.

  • An angular structure with jagged windows.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Villa in Datteln

    Libeskind had planned this building as a private home that, since 2011, has been used as an extraordinary reception hall for the company Rheinzink. It took only six months to erect the villa in the town of Datteln, in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The idea behind it was to construct a building that seems to be growing out of the earth, like a crystal.

  • Daniel Libeskind buildings shine in Keppel Bay, Singapore.

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Reflections, Singapore

    Libeskind can just as skillfully design luxury buildings. The project "Reflections" in Keppel Bay, Singapore, consists of six towers and 11 villa apartments, with 1,129 single apartments, all offering an exclusive view over the ocean and the city. Alternative energy sources, such as solar panels and water filters, have added to the sustainability of the project.

    Author: Sarah Judith Hofmann


It's the renowned architect's 75th birthday — and it seems the Polish-American star hasn't slowed down one bit. His firm, Studio Daniel Libeskind, is perhaps best known for large-scale projects like Ground Zero, the former site of the Twin Towers in New York City, and Berlin's Jewish Museum. The unique shapes of his structures have made him sought after around the world.

In the last few years, his office has opened multiple projects internationally, including their first on mainland China. The Museum of Zhang ZhiDong, a spectacular twisting structure, opened in 2018 in Wuhan. His latest structures stand alongside others by equally lauded firms. Milan's new Libeskind Tower, also nicknamed "Il curvo" ("the curve") for its unique shape is part of the CityLife project along with a building by equally famous firm, Zaha Hadid Architects. Libeskind is also designing Nexus21, an urban revitalization project of 21 structures in his hometown of Lodz, Poland.

Yet for the architect, each project is about much more than having an eye-catching structure. "Every building needs to be memorable, that's what makes it sustainable," he told DW in a recent TV interview in Berlin. "Sustainability is not just technology, but the fact that people relate to a building over a long period of time." He pointed out that buildings that tell important pieces of history, "have even more responsibility to show the past in order to have a future."

Libeskind buildings in Poland.

Libeskind's firm has created buildings all over the world, including in Poland

Remembrance in architecture

Libeskind is best known for designing buildings at locations that have a sad or dramatic history. One such building is his first major project, the Jewish Museum in Berlin, finished in 2001. The zinc-coated building has become a trademark of Germany's capital. The jagged floor plan is reminiscent of a fractured Star of David, representing the Jews who were arrested and assassinated in concentration camps during the Holocaust.

Aerial view of the Jewish Museum Berlin, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images/D.E. Hoppe

Aerial view of the Jewish Museum Berlin

Daniel Libeskind's parents were among those who got arrested, but luckily, they survived the Holocaust. Daniel Libeskind was born one year after the end of the Second World War, on May 12, 1946, in the Polish city of Lodz.

In 1957, his parents emigrated to Israel before moving on to the US several years later. In an interview with the magazine Lufthansa Exclusive, Libeskind said that he continued to feel like a migrant throughout his life, just as his parents did. He added that, in his view, people have to learn that the world, and the city in which they live, is not their property, that all of us have to understand that our existence is only temporary.

Libeskind, an architect and a teacher

Following his architecture studies, Libeskind was not only involved in architectural projects, but also taught as a lecturer and professor at numerous universities, among them Harvard and Yale. From 1978 to 1985, he was dean of the architectural faculty of Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The famous architect has also taught at German universities such as Humboldt University, Berlin, where he received an honorary doctor's degree in 1997, and at Leuphana University, Lüneburg, for which he designed the main building. Libeskind has also received other honorary titles from other universities, among them his former university in Essex.

Buildings at Ground Zero by architect Daniel Libeskind.

The One World Trade Center towers in the center of Ground Zero

In 1989, Daniel Libeskind moved with his family to Berlin, where he based his studio, in order to start designing the Jewish Museum there. After he had been chosen in February 2003 to rebuild the area around the former World Trade Center in New York, he moved to that city, where he founded a new studio managed by his wife, Nina.

Ground Zero, a truly gigantic project

The project "Ground Zero" needed years to be completed. Disputes surrounding the costs of the project and the realization of Libeskind's plans, including court cases, slowed down the project.

Many claim that not much has been left of his original drafts, but Libeskind himself recognizes his own concepts, claiming that the precise location and height of the buildings, as well as the streets, follow his original drawings. For example, he had planned his Freedom Tower, now called the One World Trade Center, to be 1,776 feet high, symbolizing the year of the US Declaration of Independence.

Daniel Libeskind in his studio in New York.

Daniel Libeskind has a studio in New York City

Buildings of remembrance

Symbolism in remembrance architecture, Libeskind's specialty, always tends to be controversial. In his publicly funded projects, he expresses through architectural forms the different breaks with the past, by adding modern geometrical glittering elements of steel and glass. Sharp angles and corners as well as light-flooded empty rooms are among his trademarks.

He is fascinated by the shape and characteristics of crystals, how strong they are and how they reflect the sun. He also sees symbolism in them: "Crystals embody beauty, warmth and intimacy," he told DW in an earlier interview. The same goes for buildings: "They have a hard structure, but the interior environments must feel like a home."

Post-pandemic architecture

Daniel Libeskind has implemented dozens of projects worldwide. His main works include the Jewish Museum in Berlin and the Military History Museum in Dresden, the Denver Art Museum, the Keppler Bay residential towers in Singapore and the congress center in Mons, Belgium.

Daniel Libeskind is just as active now that he's turning 75. He has also designed furniture and interiors.

Daniel Libeskind stands in front of a model of Ground Zero.

Daniel Libeskind was part of the team that designed the buildings at Ground Zero



Libeskind expects the coronavirus pandemic will have a "big impact" on architecture, firstly in the sense that social spaces will be valued more. And, secondly, in the sense that as humans, we might now understand that we "cannot exploit nature and abuse the world," as he told DW in a recent interview.  "Now we see the earth as fragile and I think it's good; it might make us more aware that the way we act might protect this earth from us."

