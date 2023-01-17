  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
Wagner Group
Climate protests
Researchers inspect a runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Researchers say the inscription are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of runic writingImage: Javad Parsa/AP Photo/picture alliance
HistoryNorway

Archaeologists find 'world's oldest runestone' in Norway

14 minutes ago

Researchers in Norway believe they have found the oldest runestone as yet discovered. They say the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of runic writing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MKb7

Archaeologists in Norway on Tuesday said they had found a runestone which they believe is the world's oldest ever discovered. 

The flat, square block of sandstone has carved inscriptions which may be the earliest known example of words recorded in writing in Scandinavia, the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo said. 

It said the stone was "among the oldest runic inscriptions ever found" and "the oldest datable runestone in the world." 

Not the oldest known runes, but the oldest on stone

Older runes have been found on other items, but not on stone. The earliest known runic find is on a comb made of bone found in Denmark.

"This find will give us a lot of knowledge about the use of runes in the early Iron Age. This may be one of the first attempts to use runes in Norway and Scandinavia on stone," Kristel Zilmer, a professor at the University of Oslo, of which the museum is a part, told the Associated Press. 

Kristel Zilmer, professor of written culture and iconography at the Museum of Cultural History, displays a runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Kristel Zilmer is professor of written culture and iconograhpy at the Museum of Cultural History in OsloImage: Javad Parsa/AP Photo/picture alliance

The runestone was discovered in the second half of 2021 during an excavation of a grave near Tyrifjord, to the west of Oslo. The area is renowned for a series of archaeological finds. 

"We needed time to analyze and date the runestone," Zilmer said.

According to the researchers, items in the cremation pit — such as burnt bones and charcoal — suggest that the runes were likely inscribed between A.D. 1 and 250. 

Speaking to Norwegian media, Zilmer said that until now, there had been a broad consensus that the first runes on stone might have been carved between the years A.D. 300 and 400.

Northern Lights photography

Northern European alphabet prior to Latin's spread

The stone measures roughly 31 by 32 centimers (or around 1 square foot) and has several types of inscriptions, some of which do not have a clear meaning to the academics. 

Eight runes on the stone read "idiberug," which the archaeologists believe is likely the name of a man, woman, or family. 

Zilmer told AP the discovery was "the most sensational thing that I, as an academic, have had," saying there was still much more work that could be done to try to understand more about the object. 

The runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, is shown at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Those runes that appear decipherable to archaeologists are thought to be a name; the stone was found in a burial siteImage: Javad Parsa/AP Photo/picture alliance

"Without doubt, we will obtain valuable knowledge about the early history of runic writing," she said. 

The stone will go on dispaly for a month at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, starting on January 21. The building holds Norway's largest collection of historical artifacts, from the Stone Age through to modernity.

Runes were the characters in several Germanic alphabets prior to the advent of the Latin alphabet. The most common of these is also called futhark, after the first letters of the alphabet. To the same token, the word alphabet hails from alpha and beta — for a and b.

msh/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Two skeletons lie in a showcase at The National Museum of Denmark Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Copenhagen.

Viking skeletons found far apart were related, DNA shows

Viking skeletons found far apart were related, DNA shows

One died in central Denmark, the other was killed in England, each about 1,000 years ago. Fresh DNA tests show they could have been even half-brothers. Now they lie together at Denmark's National Museum.
CultureJune 9, 2021
Strong viking on ship

'The Northman': Why Vikings fascinate us

'The Northman': Why Vikings fascinate us

Another Viking film hits the cinemas, complete with scenes of brutal seafaring warriors mercilessly slaughtering their victims. But how much of a cliche is it?
FilmApril 13, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen stand on their tanks near the frontline town of Bakhmut.

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for fast tank deliveries

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Egypt, women are banned from terminating a pregnancy unless married and in danger of their lives

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Vietnam Preaident Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Vietnam's President Phuc reportedly ousted by party rivals

Vietnam's President Phuc reportedly ousted by party rivals

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Mats Grambusch

Hockey's World Cup has no problem with rainbow armbands

Hockey's World Cup has no problem with rainbow armbands

Sports7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People seeking refuge are seen on a boat in the English Channel.

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

PoliticsJanuary 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

This picture taken on April 15, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 16 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) waving to the crowd at Kim Il Sung Square to mark the Day of the Sun, the 110th birth anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang

US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans

US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans

PoliticsJanuary 16, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Thousands are traveling to Peru's capital Lima to protest against the country's new president, Dina Boluarte.

Protesters from across Peru converge on Lima

Protesters from across Peru converge on Lima

Conflicts7 hours ago02:03 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage