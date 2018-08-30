 Arbitrator rejects NFL request to dismiss Colin Kaepernick′s collusion complaint | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 31.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Arbitrator rejects NFL request to dismiss Colin Kaepernick's collusion complaint

An arbitrator has ruled that Colin Kaepernick's collusion case against the National Football League can proceed. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback claims that NFL teams have colluded to deny him employment.

Colin Kaepernick (Reuters/USA Today Sports/K. Lee)

In a statement issued on Thursday, arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank said that he had denied a request from the National Football League to dismiss Colin Kaepernick's (pictured above, center) claim that owners have conspired to keep him off NFL rosters due to his "take a knee" protests against social injustice. Burbank is the arbitrator assigned to resolve disputes between the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

"On August 28, 2018, the System Arbitrator denied the NFL's request that he dismiss Colin Kaepernick's complaint alleging that his inability to secure a player contract since becoming a free agent in March 2017 has been due to an agreement among team owners and the NFL that violates Article 17, Section 1 of the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA," Burbank said.

The statement, which was tweeted by Kaepernick's lawyer, Mark Geragos, means that the arbitrator found sufficient evidence for the case to continue and possibly go to trial.

Kaepernick sparked a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the U.S. national anthem to protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in American sports, with President Donald Trump demanding that the league suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

Kaepernick's case hinges on whether his legal team can demonstrate that NFL owners conspired to keep him out of the league, rather than independently deciding not to hire him.

  • UK Suffragette Emily Davison (dpa / empics)

    Famous sporting protests

    Suffragette Emily Davison

    One of the earliest examples of a sporting protest was in 1913, when the Suffragette movement went mainstream thanks to the fatal protest of Emily Davison. On the day of The Derby horse race at Epsom, Davison entered the track and allowed herself to be hit by the King’s Horse. Her cause was to fight for the right of women to get the vote in Britain, which happened five years later.

  • Muhammad Ali 1967 (picture-alliance/ZUMA Press)

    Famous sporting protests

    Muhammad Ali refuses army enlistment

    Muhammad Ali refused to enlist to fight for the US in the Vietnam War in 1967. Already a boxing superstar, Ali based his decision on his beliefs as a Muslim and his opposition to the war. Ali was arrested, later found guilty of draft evasion, stripped of his titles, and had his fighting license suspended. Ali was out of the ring for three years until his conviction was overturned in 1971.

  • AP Iconic Images Olympische Spiele 1968 Black Power Geste (AP)

    Famous sporting protests

    Black Power salute

    One of the most famous sporting protests was in 1968, when the Olympics in Mexico were rocked by Tommie Smith and John Carlos with their Black Power salutes following the final of the men's 200-meter sprint. Both athletes bowed their heads and raised black-gloved fists on the podium while the US national anthem played, a move that outraged millions of Americans.

  • USA Protest von Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

    Famous sporting protests

    Abdul-Rauf protests the national anthem

    Two decades before Colin Kaepernick, NBA guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf too refused to stand for national anthem before games, stating that the US flag was a symbol of oppression. He also said that standing would contradict his Islamic beliefs. The NBA suspended him and fined him more than $31,000 per missed game. He returned just days later after a compromise was reached with the league.

  • Olympische Momente Galerie (picture-alliance/EMPICS)

    Famous sporting protests

    Cathy Freeman carries both flags

    At the 1994 Commonwealth Games, Cathy Freeman celebrated her victories in the 200-meter and 400-meter sprints by carrying both Australian and Aboriginal flags during her victory laps, to celebrate her indigenous heritage. She was rebuked by the organizers of the Games, but Freeman celebrated a gold medal at her home Olympics in Sydney in 2000 by carrying both flags again.

  • AC Milan Prince Kevin Boateng gegen Rasismus (Getty Images/AFP/A. Pizzoli)

    Famous sporting protests

    Boateng stands up to racist chanting

    German-born Ghanian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng took a stand against racist chanting by walking off the field in a friendly against Italian fourth-tier team Pro Patria. The game was called off after 26 minutes when a section of Pro Patria supporters targeted the then-AC Milan midfielder, who reacted to the abuse by picking up the ball and kicking it at the crowd in the stand behind him.

  • USA LeBron James- I can t Breathe (imago/UPI Photo)

    Famous sporting protests

    ‘I can’t breathe’

    The Black Lives Matter movement has been at the forefront of various protests and campaigns in recent years. One of the most prominent was in 2014 when LeBron James and fellow NBA players Kyrie Irving, Jarret Jack and Kevin Garnett wore “I can't breathe" shirts in reference to the last words of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer had placed him in a chokehold.

  • Brasilien Olympische Spiele Rio 2016 21 08 - Marathon Feyisa Lilesa (Getty Images/AFP/O. Morin)

    Famous sporting protests

    Ethiopian asylum protest

    Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa made a name for himself at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro – but it wasn’t necessarily for his performance in the marathon. The marathon runner crossed the line in second place with his arms above his head in solidarity with Oromo activists who were staging asylum protests in Ethiopia.

  • USA NFL Football 49ers Eric Reid und Colin Kaepernic (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. J. Sanchez)

    Famous sporting protests

    Kaepernick takes a knee

    The most recent sporting protests started in 2016 with then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling during the national anthem to protest against police brutality and racial inequality. This season, US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Kaepernick and other NFL players who protest, leading to a growing backlash from players - and the #TakeAKnee campaign.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


pfd/mm (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

NFL players renew anthem protest, draw ire from Donald Trump

The national anthem protest by American football players has once again taken center stage as NFL preseason began. US President Donald Trump condemned the continued protests. (10.08.2018)  

How Donald Trump turned a simmering NFL controversy into a movement that splits the country

By insulting players who "take a knee" during the anthem at NFL games, President Trump has again rallied his base and fueled divisions in the country. But the controversy also highlights some common misconceptions. (30.09.2017)  

Kaepernick's US anthem protest draws strong support - and criticism

The controversy stirred up by the sit-down protest by NFL player Colin Kaepernick shows no sign of letting up. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has refused to stand for the national anthem at NFL exhibition games. (31.08.2016)  

Famous sporting protests

Last NFL season, Colin Kaepernick sparked what would become the #TakeAKnee protests by refusing to stand for the US national anthem. Here is a look at some previous political protests in sports. (28.09.2017)  

Related content

USA Football NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL players renew anthem protest, draw ire from Donald Trump 10.08.2018

The national anthem protest by American football players has once again taken center stage as NFL preseason began. US President Donald Trump condemned the continued protests.

USA American Football Cleveland Browns - Indianapolis Colts

NFL bans players from kneeling during national anthem 23.05.2018

America's National Football League has issued new guidelines forbidding players from "taking a knee" or showing any other form of "disrespect" when the US national anthem plays before games.

Deutschland - Fußball im Nationalsozialismus

Was the Karlsruhe football team punished by the Nazis? 27.05.2018

A 1934 article about a German club refusing to do the "Hitler salute" has been widely shared on social media in light of a decision by the NFL to curb protest. But how true is the story?

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 