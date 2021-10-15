Visit the new DW website

Apartheid

Apartheid is an Afrikaans word, translating as "separateness", or "the state of being apart." It refers to the system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa between 1948 and 1991.

Starting in 1948, South Africa introduced legislation ordering the segregation of public facilities and social events, affecting employment, housing and land apportionment by separating black South Africans from other ethnic groups an securing minority rule by white South Africans. The policy was repeatedly condemned by the United Nations. It triggered an extensive arms and trade embargo on South Africa. In 1990, prominent ANC leaders such as Nelson Mandela were released from detention and the system was changed. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content related to apartheid.

***Archivbild: 16. April 2010***South African special task force unit members stand at the alert during a media demonstration in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 April 2010. Regional police chiefs attended a security seminar ahead of the FIFA 2010 World Cup due to kick off in Johannesburg on 11 June. EPA/JON HRUSA

South African forces free ministers kidnapped by veterans 15.10.2021

The ex-apartheid fighters locked the ministers in a hotel room after failed talks over a compensation deal. Police arrested a total of 56 people after the incident.
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses the press at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Natal Province, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Zuma told hundreds of supporters gathered outside his rural estate that he is appealing his 15-month prison sentence and impending arrest by police. South Africa’s top court, the Constitutional Court, last week sentenced Zuma to prison for defying a court order that he should testify before a commission investigating allegations of rampant corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

South Africa's top court upholds ex-leader Jacob Zuma's sentence 17.09.2021

A majority of justices dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to overturn his prison sentence as "litigious skullduggery". His imprisonment triggered the worst unrest of South Africa's post-apartheid era.
11.07.2021 | TOPSHOT - Protesters gesture towards police officers (not seen) as they burn tires in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on July 11, 2021. - Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, following a night of violence. Police are on the scene trying to control further protests. It is unclear if this is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by LUCA SOLA / AFP) (Photo by LUCA SOLA/AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa deploys troops to quell unrest amid Zuma's appeal 12.07.2021

The jailing of the former anti-apartheid activist has sparked violent protests in his home province and elsewhere, leading to several deaths and more than 200 arrests.
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma rally outside his home in Nkandla, South Africa, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South Africa's ex-President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police 08.07.2021

The 79-year-old anti-apartheid veteran turned himself in to officers on Thursday in line with a court ruling that says he must serve 15 months in prison for contempt of court.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma, in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Zuma faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to a 1999 arms deal. Court proceedings for former South African president Jacob Zuma have been pushed back to Feb. 4 as his legal team says it will appeal a ruling dismissing its attempt to halt prosecution for good. (Michele Spatari/Pool via AP)

South Africa: Jacob Zuma vows to appeal prison sentence 04.07.2021

The former president told supporters that he believes his constitutional rights have been violated and claimed South Africa was returning to apartheid. He refused to turn himself in to authorities, despite a court order.
Community members hold flags during a march to protest against crime and undocumented immigrants in Soweto, South Africa, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa marks Soweto Uprising anniversary amid rampant youth unemployment 16.06.2021

The anniversary of the student uprising that left a huge mark on the anti-apartheid movement is now a public holiday named Youth Day. Young people still face hardships in modern South Africa, particularly seeking work.
Web-TV-Spezial Bosnisch/Kroatisch/Serbisch zu Corona-Krise via Dunja Dragojevic-Kersten

COVID-19 Special: To waive or not to waive vaccine patent rights 25.05.2021

As the WHO decries "vaccine apartheid," many note that waiving patent protection for vaccines would speed up production. Some countries are indeed willing to let others open their own production lines. But Germany is opposed to such a step.
An Israeli soldier fires during clashes with Palestinian youth in the city center of the occupied West Bank town of Hebron on April 24, 2021, following a protest in support of Palestinian demonstration in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 24, 2021, called for calm on all sides after several nights of unrest in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. There have been nightly disturbances since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 13, amid Palestinian anger over police blocking off access to the promenade around the walls of the Old City and a ban on gatherings. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Human Rights Watch: Israel committing 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians 27.04.2021

Human Rights Watch has called on the International Criminal Court to investigate "systematic discrimination" against Palestinians.
New President of Niger Republic Fotograf/Autor: Gazali Abdou Tassawa

AfricaLink on Air - 02 April 2021 02.04.2021

Niger swears in President Mohamed Bazoum in first democratic transition of power+++South Africa remembers Apartheid hero Winnie Mandela+++Rwanda closes media houses run by Burundian exiled journalists
29.10.2020FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi casts her ballot during advance voting at the Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Myanmar's citizens go to the polls Sunday, Nov. 8, in an effort to sustain the fledgling democracy they helped install just five years ago. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File) |

Myanmar: Suu Kyi favored to win general election 08.11.2020

While the Nobel laureate's party is expected to win a second term, there are concerns the election could lead to renewed violence. One minority rights group called the vote an "apartheid election."
ARCHIV - 23.08.2019, Südafrika, Kapstadt: William Kentridge, Künstler aus Südafrika, steht vor einer seiner Skulpturen der Ausstellung «Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture» in der Norval Foundation. Das im Magazin «Capital» veröffentlichte Ranking «Kunstkompass» hat wieder eine Liste der wichtigsten bildenden Künstler erstellt. Foto: Kristin Palitza/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Drama on canvas: William Kentridge takes African stories to Hamburg 28.10.2020

William Kentridge is South Africa's best-known artist. But what makes his work so alluring? An exhibition in Hamburg finds out by tracing each stroke of his brush.
ARCHIV - 12.11.2008, Südafrika, Johannesburg: George Bizos (l), Anti-Apartheid-Aktivist und lebenslanger Freund und Anwalt von Nelson Mandela, kommen zu Bizos 80. Geburtstagsfeier. George Bizos, einstiger Mitstreiter und Anwalt von Nelson Mandela im Kampf gegen das rassistische Apartheidsystem, ist im Alter von 92 Jahren gestorben. Er sei am Mittwochabend im Kreise seiner Angehörigen in Johannesburg eines natürlichen Todes gestorben, hieß es in einer Erklärung der Familie. Foto: Denis Farrell/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

South Africa: Nelson Mandela's lawyer George Bizos dies 10.09.2020

George Bizos, the lawyer who aided Nelson Mandela during apartheid, has died in Johannesburg at 92. Once a Greek refugee, Bizos went on to help draft South Africa's constitution and abolish the death penalty in 1995.
Zimbabwean writer and filmaker Tsitsi Dangarembwa demonstrates outside Hopwell Chin'onos house in Harare, Monday, July 20, 2020. Lawyers say Zimbabwe police have swooped in and detained a prominent journalist and an opposition leader ahead of anti-government protests planned for the end of this month. The journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, has a huge following on Twitter, where he regularly posts about alleged government corruption. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) |

AfricaLink on Air - 31 July 2020 31.07.2020

Zimbabwe chaos+++AL 3107 Intv. A deadly attack in Maiduguri, Nigeria+++Fulanis in Ghana+++Helen Joseph: The anti-apartheid activist who risked it all
Former apartheid struggle stalwart and one of the last two surviving Rivonia triallists Andrew Mlangeni looks on at the inaugural George Bizos Human Rights Award in Johannesburg on March 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GULSHAN KHAN (Photo credit should read GULSHAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

South African anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni dies 22.07.2020

He was the last remaining survivor of the historic Rivonia Trial that sentenced activists like Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment. His death signaled "the end of a generational history," said President Ramaphosa.
Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli gestures while arriving at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, for the inauguration of Incumbent South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 25, 2019. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) (Photo credit should read MICHELE SPATARI/AFP/Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air – 01 May 2020 01.05.2020

Tanzania is under fire for not cooperating in COVID-19 fight+++Cameroon government turns down covid-19 support donated by the opposition+++Hamilton Naki: Innovator in the shadow of apartheid.
RIVONIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 11: Freedom fighter Denis Goldberg talks to the media at Liliesleaf Farm, the apartheid-era hideout for Nelson Mandela and freedom fighters in Johannesburg, on July 11, 2013 in Rivonia, South Africa. It is 50 years since the hideout was raided by police on July 11, 1963. The farm was the secret nerve centre for the Umkhonto we Sizwe, the military wing of the ANC and the Congress Alliance. Police interrupted a meeting of Operation Mayibuye, a plan to overthrow the Apartheid government. The raid by police led to the arrest of Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, Govan Mbeki and Denis Goldberg, who were convicted through the infamous Rivonia Trial and most were sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air – 30 April 2020 30.04.2020

South Africa's anti-Apartheid icon Denis Goldberg has died+++Germany makes "respect for the human right" a precondition for aid money+++Kenyan gov't thinks citizens should pay for Covid-19 quarantine?

