Apartheid is an Afrikaans word, translating as "separateness", or "the state of being apart." It refers to the system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa between 1948 and 1991.

Starting in 1948, South Africa introduced legislation ordering the segregation of public facilities and social events, affecting employment, housing and land apportionment by separating black South Africans from other ethnic groups an securing minority rule by white South Africans. The policy was repeatedly condemned by the United Nations. It triggered an extensive arms and trade embargo on South Africa. In 1990, prominent ANC leaders such as Nelson Mandela were released from detention and the system was changed.