Apartheid is an Afrikaans word, translating as "separateness", or "the state of being apart." It refers to the system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa between 1948 and 1991.
Starting in 1948, South Africa introduced legislation ordering the segregation of public facilities and social events, affecting employment, housing and land apportionment by separating black South Africans from other ethnic groups an securing minority rule by white South Africans. The policy was repeatedly condemned by the United Nations. It triggered an extensive arms and trade embargo on South Africa. In 1990, prominent ANC leaders such as Nelson Mandela were released from detention and the system was changed. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content related to apartheid.
The anniversary of the student uprising that left a huge mark on the anti-apartheid movement is now a public holiday named Youth Day. Young people still face hardships in modern South Africa, particularly seeking work.
As the WHO decries "vaccine apartheid," many note that waiving patent protection for vaccines would speed up production. Some countries are indeed willing to let others open their own production lines. But Germany is opposed to such a step.