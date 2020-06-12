Visit the new DW website

Anja Niedringhaus

Anja Niedringhaus (1965-2014), was a German photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner who got killed in Afghanistan. The Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award was created to honor her life and work.

Anja Niedringhaus started working as a freelance photographer while still in high school. She studied German literature, philosophy and journalism in Göttingen. A photographer for the Associated Press since 2002, she was the only woman in the AP team that was awarded the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in the Breaking News category for coverage of the Iraq War. She also worked in numerous other conflict zones, including the former Yugoslavia, Israel, Palestine and Pakistan. She was shot and killed on April 4, 2014 while reporting on the presidential election in Afghanistan.

A woman's perspective of the Kashmir conflict 12.06.2020

Kashmir-based reporter Masrat Zahra told DW that the conflict in the region has always been told from a man's viewpoint. This year's winner of the Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award wants to show a different side.
Masrat Zahra: Presenting women's perspective of the Kashmir conflict 12.06.2020

The Kashmir-based reporter told DW that the conflict in the region has always been told from a man's viewpoint. This year's winner of the Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award wants to show a different side.
May 12, 2019 - Srinagar, Kashmir, India - Kashmiri people hold protest against the rape of a three year old girl. Three year old girl was raped by a local boy at their native village Malikpora area of Banipora district of Indian controlled Kashmir. (Credit Image: Masrat Zahra/ZUMA Wire |

Kashmir conflict photographer Masrat Zahra wins top photojournalism award 11.06.2020

For her moving images of the conflict in Kashmir, Masrat Zahra has been named the winner of the 2020 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award. The jury praised her work for its sense of "dread and community."
Filipino journalist's fearless coverage wins photo prize 30.04.2019

Eloisa Lopez has been named the winner of this year's Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism which honors brave women photojournalists, in memory of the German photojournalist who was killed in Afghanistan in 2014.
Andrea Bruce on assignment in Bamiyan, Afghanistan. Photo by Jonathan Levinson

American wins top photojournalism award 14.04.2018

Photojournalist Andrea Bruce has captured intimate moments of ordinary life in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere. Now, she is being honored for her work with this year's Anja Niedringhaus Award.

Child bride photographer Stephanie Sinclair receives Niedringhaus photojournalism award 08.06.2017

US photographer Stephanie Sinclair gives young, vulnerable women a voice. She tells DW what motivates her to risk her life and why the US bears a special responsibility when it comes to defending women's rights.
Child bride photographer Stephanie Sinclair wins Niedringhaus photojournalism award 20.04.2017

A child bride standing defiantly beside her husband, or girls who have escaped from Boko Haram: Stephanie Sinclair's sobering portraits of them have earned her the 2017 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award.
An eye for dignity: War photographer Anja Niedringhaus 13.01.2017

As an exhibition features the works of Pulitzer Prize-winning war photographer Anja Niedringhaus, gallery owner Silke von Bersworth discusses with DW how she documented human suffering and cheerful moments alike.
2016 Anja Niedringhaus Award 22.06.2016

Anja Niedringhaus fought against injustice with photography. She was killed in Afghanistan. This year's Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award went to Adriane Ohanesian for her pictures of Sudan.
Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 18.06.2016 22.06.2016

Arts.21 celebrates two outstanding women, one from Turkey, one from the US. We also meet avant-garde choreographer Marco Goecke and pay a visit to Berlin's Schaubühne on tour in South Korea with a production of Ibsen.
Courage in Photojournalism - on DW News 10.06.2016

Photojournalist Anja Niedringhaus was killed two years ago while covering elections in Afghanistan. Last year, the International Women's Media Foundation introduced an award in her name.
Credit: Adriane Ohanesian March 2, 2015: Women and children sit outside of a cave where they have fled to escape bombing by the Sudanese government's forces inside rebel-held territory in Central Darfur.

Documenting Sudan's forgotten war: Adriane Ohanesian receives Niedringhaus Award 09.06.2016

Kenya-based photojournalist Adriane Ohanesian has won the Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award. Her photos document the fate of people in nearly-forgotten conflicts, such as in the region of Darfur.
Photographer Adriane Ohanesian: 'Sometimes I just have to cry while doing my work' 10.05.2016

Winner of the 2016 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award, war photographer Adriane Ohanesian documents the fate of people in conflicts neglected by the media. She told DW what drives her to face death.
Documenting South Sudan's forgotten civil war: Adriane Ohanesian 10.05.2016

Photojournalist Adriane Ohanesian was announced as the winner of the 2016 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award for her body of work, including numerous images from the civil war in South Sudan.
War photographer Heidi Levine: 'I could cover conflicts and make it home for dinner' 25.06.2015

American war photographer Heidi Levine is the recipient of the first Anja Niedringhaus Award. She tells DW why she chose to cover the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the last 30 years while raising three children.
Afghanistan: Death sentence commuted for murderer of German photographer Niedringhaus 29.03.2015

The death sentence for the police officer who murdered German photographer Anja Niedringhaus in Afghanistan last April has been commuted. The country's highest court has ruled he serve 20 years jail instead, AP says.
