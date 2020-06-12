Anja Niedringhaus (1965-2014), was a German photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner who got killed in Afghanistan. The Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award was created to honor her life and work.

Anja Niedringhaus started working as a freelance photographer while still in high school. She studied German literature, philosophy and journalism in Göttingen. A photographer for the Associated Press since 2002, she was the only woman in the AP team that was awarded the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in the Breaking News category for coverage of the Iraq War. She also worked in numerous other conflict zones, including the former Yugoslavia, Israel, Palestine and Pakistan. She was shot and killed on April 4, 2014 while reporting on the presidential election in Afghanistan.