Anja Niedringhaus (1965-2014), was a German photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner who got killed in Afghanistan. The Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award was created to honor her life and work.
Anja Niedringhaus started working as a freelance photographer while still in high school. She studied German literature, philosophy and journalism in Göttingen. A photographer for the Associated Press since 2002, she was the only woman in the AP team that was awarded the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in the Breaking News category for coverage of the Iraq War. She also worked in numerous other conflict zones, including the former Yugoslavia, Israel, Palestine and Pakistan. She was shot and killed on April 4, 2014 while reporting on the presidential election in Afghanistan.
The Kashmir-based reporter told DW that the conflict in the region has always been told from a man's viewpoint. This year's winner of the Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award wants to show a different side.
For her moving images of the conflict in Kashmir, Masrat Zahra has been named the winner of the 2020 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award. The jury praised her work for its sense of "dread and community."
US photographer Stephanie Sinclair gives young, vulnerable women a voice. She tells DW what motivates her to risk her life and why the US bears a special responsibility when it comes to defending women's rights.
A child bride standing defiantly beside her husband, or girls who have escaped from Boko Haram: Stephanie Sinclair's sobering portraits of them have earned her the 2017 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award.
Kenya-based photojournalist Adriane Ohanesian has won the Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award. Her photos document the fate of people in nearly-forgotten conflicts, such as in the region of Darfur.
Winner of the 2016 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award, war photographer Adriane Ohanesian documents the fate of people in conflicts neglected by the media. She told DW what drives her to face death.
American war photographer Heidi Levine is the recipient of the first Anja Niedringhaus Award. She tells DW why she chose to cover the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the last 30 years while raising three children.
The death sentence for the police officer who murdered German photographer Anja Niedringhaus in Afghanistan last April has been commuted. The country's highest court has ruled he serve 20 years jail instead, AP says.