 Animals as therapists?

Science

Animals as therapists?

Animals have a lot to offer. Not only can they be great companions, some can also support therapy and help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Animal therapy | for children with Down syndrome

Therapeutic riding as occupational therapy, dogs visiting children with learning disabilities in school or hens spending time with seniors in elderly homes – so called animal-assisted interventions are manifold.

But administering treatments by professionally trained therapists and maintaining animal welfare are key, says Dr. Andrea Beetz. She is a psychologist, researcher and teacher and has worked in the field of human-animal interaction for more than 20 years. 

DW: In what contexts have animal assisted interventions been particularly successful or used ?

Andrea Beetz: Animals have been integrated in all kinds of education and therapy for children. Children are very open. They have a natural affinity towards animals. They're curious about them.

So you can find a lot of school-visiting dogs or animal-assisted education approaches like therapeutic riding for the disabled, for instance.

We have a lot of success because children who are often tired of being in therapy and being in special kinds of support trainings, they are motivated again to participate in these interventions. 

Animal therapy in a nursing home

Older people can benefit from interaction with animals just as much as children

Another group that is highly visible in the field of animal-assisted interventions are seniors. One of the earliest interventions was a visiting program with dogs in homes for the elderly.

These visits were aimed at improving wellbeing, lightening the mood, occupying them, getting their mind off their age and illnesses.

So dogs are a great distraction and they are also social catalysts. They enable and facilitate conversations between humans.

Five dogs at the children's ward

What do we know about the effectiveness of animal-assisted interventions?

During the last 10 to 15 years, there have been numerous studies that document very positive effects of animal-assisted interventions.

For instance, there are several studies documenting that animal-assisted interventions can reduce depression and anxiety, they can improve mood, trust and also empathy. They reduce all kinds of stress indicators.

Why country folk are more stress-resistant

Blood pressure goes down, heart rate goes down. The levels of the stress hormone cortisol are reduced. And one hormone is especially interesting – the hormone oxytocin – the levels of this hormone increased.

And you have a lot of positive effects from that because it governs the whole system for calm and connectedness.

If one has a pet, does that offer any kind of benefits just on its own?

I would say yes, if you have contact with animals or you visit a horse every second day that's on the pasture where you go for a walk, you get some kind of interaction that can have positive effects for you.

Cat in backpack

Pet owners often live healthier lives

It's not the same as a structured therapy or an educational approach. But yes, if you manage to pet the horse and both of you enjoy it, it can reduce your stress level and you can feel more connected and calm.

Studies have shown that pet owners actually are, on average, a bit healthier than non-pet owners. They sleep better. They have better cardiovascular parameters, like blood pressure. They have a higher survival rate after heart attacks. 

Does that mean that any animal can be used in animal-assisted interventions?

No. We, at the International Society for Animal-Assisted Therapy, say that only certain species should be used. These species are usually domesticated species like dogs, cats, horses, cows, goats, sheep. But also llamas and alpacas are very popular. They also have a long history of being domesticated by humans.

Animal therapy for hospice residents

Alpaca Leopold shares a moment with a hospice resident

This is important because these animals are more used to and they are less stressed by interactions with humans.

In addition to being a domesticated species, they also need to be well socialized with humans from a young age so that they are not stressed by the interaction and they actually enjoy it.

Do animals have souls?

This group of animal species are also the most suitable for animal protection reasons. We also do not recommend working with snakes or other kinds of reptiles because there is a risk of salmonella infections.

So there's a lot of thought behind it. Even though you will find different examples where other species like dolphins are used, this is a wild species. But in the field we say, please keep it to domesticated animals.

Are there certain limitations to animal-assisted interventions?

One exclusion criteria could be that there's a strong allergy to the species involved.

People who are immunosuppressed or on immunosuppressants due to some kind of sickness are also at higher risk.

Animal therapy | for children with Down syndrome

Children are often not afraid of animals, but meet them openly and curiously

And another reason could be that people are just afraid of certain kinds of animals. Then you really need to consider, if you're going to take the time to first work on that fear and then have the positive effects of animal-assisted interventions, or if another kind of animal-free therapy would be better.

Dr. Andrea Beetz works at the IUBH University of Applied Sciences in Germany. Beetz is also active on the board of the International Society for Animal-Assisted Therapy (ISAAT).

The interview was conducted by Mira Fricke for TV and has been edited for clarity.

    Animals as therapists

    A therapist to cheer you up

    Dogs can often help when a psychiatrist has failed. They can make elderly people laugh and earn their trust. Animals and their owners help with therapy in retirement homes - and elderly people enjoy it! This weekend, a symposium is taking place in Hanover, looking at the benefits of animal-assisted therapy.

    Animals as therapists

    Pets: Good for your health

    There might not be any scientific evidence to prove that animal-assisted therapy is effective in treating mental and social illnesses in the long term. But pets are generally acknowledged to be good for your health. Studies show that having a pet cat or dog helps people to handle stress. Cats and dogs are healthy companions!

    Animals as therapists

    Surrounded by friends

    Pets don't judge our behaviour - unlike human friends, psychiatrists say. They can raise children's self-esteem and make it easier for them to express themselves. Dog-assisted therapy is often used with handicapped children, for instance in Russia.

    Animals as therapists

    On horseback

    Riding therapy is basically just riding lessons adapted for people with special needs. The picture shows a handicapped child in India on horseback. The gentle movement is supposed to help with the therapy.

    Animals as therapists

    Nice and friendly

    Llamas are a more exotic form of therapy. Some farms in Germany offer it, for example the Orenda Ranch in Burglauer, Bavaria. "Llamas are good campanions for anxious people. The animals sense if someone feels insecure," says Birgit Appel-Wimschneider, founder of the ranch. Llamas are said to be very curious and to approach people easily.

    Animals as therapists

    Why shouldn't it help?

    The Rzeszow University of Information Technology in Poland even imported 38 alpacas from Chile to use them in therapy for children. You hardly need scientific evidence to know whether it works: just looking at them makes most people feel better.

    Animals as therapists

    Looking up

    Once a month, therapists in Hanover take psychiatry patients on a trip to a local wildlife centre, the "Serengeti Park", where they can feed giraffes and other animals. Researchers at Hanover Medical School say these visits help with the patients' therapy.

    Animals as therapists

    Proving the theory

    At "Serengeti Park", patients can also feed and pet lemurs from Madagascar. Researchers are accompanying the patients on their visits as part of a five-year study, to find out whether cute exotic animals can really help with psychiatric disorders - or if it is just a temporary effect.

    Animals as therapists

    Controversial

    Another animal-assisted therapy often talked about is swimming with dolphins. It is popular with children, but comes in for a lot of criticism. Psychologists say it does not actually benefit the patients. Animal-rights activists warn that the dolphins are often taken from Japan, where they were captured when the dolphin's family was slaughtered. This means the animals are traumatised.

    Animals as therapists

    Not every animal is suitable

    Swimming with beluga whales might be a very special experience for humans. But animal-rights activists say this form of therapy should be banned. They say these Arctic animals cannot stand the warm water used in therapy and die before their time.

    Animals as therapists

    What is easiest is sometimes best

    There are dogs and cats everywhere - and most of them enjoy human companionship. So why go looking for dolphins and whales with the ideal "therapists" so close at hand?

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


