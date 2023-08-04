  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Rule of LawRomania

Andrew Tate freed from house arrest before trafficking trial

1 hour ago

Andrew Tate, who was indicted in June for human trafficking and rape, has won an appeal in a Romanian court to be released from house arrest. The timing of the trial is not clear yet.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ulo7
Andrew Tate gives a thumbs-up after exiting a courthouse in Romania in July. The divisive internet personality was indicted on charges of rape and human trafficking in June.
Andrew Tate was placed under house arrest in DecemberImage: Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo/picture alliance

Social media personality and divisive influencer Andrew Tate won an appeal in a Romanian court to be released from house arrest on Friday.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it "replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2."

The 36-year-old man, known for his misogynistic views, was indicted in June on charges of trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The timing of the trial is not clear yet. Tate was indicted along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case.

All four were initially arrested near Romania’s capital in late December, and have denied the allegations against them.

How misogynists take over social media

Tate says released from house arrest after 'indictment based on nothing'

Tate took to the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, to say that he had been freed from house arrest.

He added in his post that he spent 10 months in detention amid an "indictment based on nothing."

Tate has over 7 million followers on social media and has been accused of peddling conspiracy theories online.

He has repeatedly claimed that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy designed to silence his views.

Who is Andrew Tate?

A British-American citizen, Tate shot to fame after appearing on the British TV reality show "Big Brother" in 2016 but was removed after footage surfaced that showed him attacking a woman.

Tate, a self-described misogynist, then turned his attention to social media platforms, amassing millions of followers.  

He has been banned from prominent platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Tik Tok for hateful comments, including that women should bear responsibility when they are sexually assaulted.

A former competitive kickboxer, Tate has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017.

rm/sms (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A blue Ferrari 812 Superfast on a tow truck

Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate's luxury cars

Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate's luxury cars

Tate's sports cars and designer watches could be used to cover cost of the criminal investigation, authorities said. The influencer has been charged with human trafficking but denied the allegations over the weekend.
CrimeJanuary 15, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A crowd holds a large Lebanese flag above them with writing on it

Seeking justice 3 years after Beirut blast

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian soldier stands in front of armourned vehicles

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan's women's football team did find a safe haven in Australia and are now affiliated with Melbourne Victory.

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Soccer23 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

A protest against high rents by the Brandenburg Gate in September 2021

Germany: Housing is almost unaffordable

Germany: Housing is almost unaffordable

Society21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny appears behind bars in a prison uniform

Alexei Navalny awaiting verdict in 'extremism' trial

Alexei Navalny awaiting verdict in 'extremism' trial

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Morocco in support of Rif Movement leader Nasser Zefzafi

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food Security17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

SoccerAugust 2, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage