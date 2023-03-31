Andrew Tate and brother to be moved to house arrest

The influencer and self-described misogynist has been detained in Romania, along with his brother, in connection to a criminal investigation into sex trafficking.

A Romanian court on Friday has ordered influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan to be released from jail and placed under house arrest pending a criminal probe into alleged sex trafficking.

The duo have been held in pre-trial detention since late December.

According to the court ruling cited by the AFP news agency, the Romanian appeals court "rejected the prosecution's proposal to extend the pre-trial detention" on Friday.

Their detention had already been extended multiple times.

