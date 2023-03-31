  1. Skip to content
Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been held on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rapeImage: Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo/picture alliance
CrimeRomania

Andrew Tate and brother to be moved to house arrest

23 minutes ago

The influencer and self-described misogynist has been detained in Romania, along with his brother, in connection to a criminal investigation into sex trafficking.

A Romanian court on Friday has ordered influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan to be released from jail and placed under house arrest pending a criminal probe into alleged sex trafficking. 

The duo have been held in pre-trial detention since late December. 

According to the court ruling cited by the AFP news agency, the Romanian appeals court "rejected the prosecution's proposal to extend the pre-trial detention" on Friday.

Their detention had already been extended multiple times. 

