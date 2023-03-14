Andrew Tate will not be released on bail after the court turned down his requestImage: Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo/picture alliance
Romanian court rejects influencer Andrew Tate's bail request
The social media influencer and self-described misogynist failed in his attempt to seek release on bail. Romanian courts have previously described him as a flight risk.
A Romanian court turned down a request by controversial social media personality Andrew Tate to be granted bail following his arrest in late December.
Tate and his brother Tristan are the subjects of a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking. They were arrested along with two Romanian women. None have yet been formally charged.
The 36-year-old British-US citizen requested that the court replace his detention in police custody with a restricted release on bail.
The court in Bucharest said such a move was "inadmissible in principle."
Romanian prosecutors are investigating the group, alleging that the brothers recruited women by seducing them and promising relationships or even marriage, only to then force them into producing pornographic content.
Courts extend detention
Before his arrest, Andrew Tate built a massive following online of mostly young men by generating hours of misogynistic content.
According to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted by prosecutors to the court, Tate tried to get Romanian lawmakers on his side and attempted to intimidate several alleged victims.
The one-time kickboxer has said repeatedly that prosecutors have no evidence on him and that his arrest was a "political" conspiracy.
A court document from January justifying a previous extension of the brothers' detention pointed to "the possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored," adding that they could "leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition."