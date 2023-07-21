  1. Skip to content
Amsterdam to close cruise ship port

1 hour ago

Amsterdam city officials have said the ships cause pollution and are not in line with the city's sustainable goals. Around 300,000 cruise ship passengers visit the Dutch tourist hub every year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UElR
Two cruise ships in Amsterdam
Amsterdam's cruise ship terminal will have to move outside the cityImage: Stephan Schulz/dpa-Zentralbild/picture alliance

Amsterdam is set to ban cruise ships from the city in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions.

The plan has been in the works since 2016 and was approved by a local government vote on Thursday.

"The polluting cruise ships don't merge with the sustainable goals of our city," Amsterdam councilor Ilana Rooderkerk said.

"It's time to take action, the climate won't wait."

Her party, the liberal "D66," which governs the city in a coalition with the social democrats "PvdA" and the environmentalist "GroenLinks" party, pointed to the Italian tourist hub of Venice as an example, after it banned cruise ships in 2021.

Cruise terminal to move

The IJ Terminal on the waterfront near Amsterdam's central station will now have to move outside the city.

Dick de Graaff, director of Cruise Port Amsterdam, which operates the cruise terminal, said the company had taken note of the vote and is awaiting the municipality's next move.

"There is no immediate closing of the terminal. The council's call is to relocate the terminal and we await a follow up from the alderman on investigations," he told the Associated Press.

De Graaff said that the Amsterdam terminal expects 114 ships to stop there this year and 130 next year.

Dutch say no to party tourists

Amsterdam cracks down on problematic tourism

The move also comes as the city attempts to reduce what it describes as nuisance tourism.

Earlier this year, the Dutch capital launched a campaign called "Stay Away" aimed at discouraging rowdy tourists — particularly young British men having big nights out.

The city has also in recent years clamped down on cannabis use and is looking to overhaul the famous red light district where sex workers stand in windows.

Around 20 million tourists visit Amsterdam every year. The 300,000 cruise ship passengers among them are a relatively low proportion of the total. 

zc/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa)

Tourists are seen sightseeing in the Old Town of Dubrovnik, Croatia

European cities blighted by overtourism

European cities blighted by overtourism

Cities like Amsterdam and Rome boast fantastic architecture and culture, but attract so many tourists that locals are suffering. Here's a look at some of the European cities experiencing overtourism.
TravelJanuary 9, 20238 images
Abendliche Spaziergänger in Amsterdam

Amsterdam fights against mass tourism

Amsterdam fights against mass tourism

The city is actively working on a sustainable concept to manage its large volume of tourists. The resident-led initiative sees the pandemic as an opportunity to permanently restrict the flow of visitors.
TravelFebruary 6, 202103:25 min
A group of Belarus fighters train with a Wagner mercenary at the Belarus town of Osipovchi

Ukraine updates: Putin warns Poland not to attack Belarus

Conflicts21 minutes ago
