Ampaire test-flies world's biggest electric plane

Los Angeles-based Ampaire unveiled its prototype electric-powered plane, the Ampaire 337, in a test flight above Camarillo Airport in California on June 6. Never before has a hybrid-electric aircraft this large actually taken off.

"Imagine that in just a few years you will be able to buy a ticket for a flight that is clean, quiet and inexpensive," says Kevin Noertker, the CEO of the startup launched as recently as March 2016.

The twin-engine plane will be able to carry 7 to 9 passengers and boasts a range of up to 100 miles (160 kilometers). It is based on the six-seat Cessna 337 Skymaster, which was retrofitted with Ampaire's proprietary electric propulsion system powered by a lightweight battery system.

The company said this is a "parallel hybrid," meaning the internal combustion engine and electric motor work to optimize power output as the plane flies.

A big eco step

Reducing aviation's impact on the environment is an industry-wide goal.

Facing pressure to reduce the impact of aviation on the environment, airlines and manufacturers are searching for green alternatives, from carbon offsetting schemes, to industry sustainability targets and alternative fuels.

Airlines have committed to achieving carbon-neutral growth from 2020 onwards and to cutting aviation's net emissions by 50% by 2050, compared with 2005 levels.

According to the European Commission, airplane emissions currently account for about 3% of total EU greenhouse gas emissions and about 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Emissions per person on a flight from London to New York is roughly equivalent to a person in the EU heating their home for a whole year.

In hybrid configuration, the aircraft sees big greenhouse gas emissions savings and operating cost reductions. Electric aircraft are also quieter.

"Given the urgency of the climate crisis, today's historic flight not only signifies a huge step forward for aviation, it also shines a light on Los Angeles's leadership in transportation electrification," said Matt Petersen, CEO of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI). Ampaire belongs to the LA-based startup incubator's portfolio.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future Small, lightweight and emissions-free Planes powered with renewable energy don't produce CO2 or other climate-damaging emissions such as nitrogen oxide and particles. They are smaller, lighter and more efficient than planes powered by kerosene. The Alpha Electro from the Slovenian start-up Pipistrel is already proving this since 2015, when it had its maiden flight.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future Hop on the flying bus Most companies and scientists see the future of electric planes in regional transport. The Israeli start-up Eviation plans to revolutionize commuting with their nine-seater. The prototype Alice can fly for up to 650 miles (1,000 kilometers), and will take to the sky in 2019 for the first time, according to the company.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future Up, up and away The flying taxi of the German company Lilium had its first successful flight in April 2017. The five-seater can take off and land vertically, has a reach of 190 miles and travels from London to Paris in just an hour. The goal of the company is for people to one day be able to order their flying cab via app for the price of a regular taxi ride.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future A mix of old and new Some plane manufacturers don't dare go all-electric just yet. In November 2017, Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Siemens announced they will jointly develop a commercial hybrid-electric prototype. The e-Fan X will be powered by three gas turbines and one electric motor. The companies aim to replace a second gas turbine with another electric motor at a later stage. A prototype is anticipated to fly in 2020.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future Orange goes green As part of British budget airliner EasyJet's plans to become more climate-friendly, it has entered into a cooperation with the United States startup Wright Electric. The goal is to develop a completely electric-powered plane for up to 150 passengers. It's not known yet when we can expect to see a first prototype.

Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future Electric future Experts believe that we could be flying in electric planes within 20 years. Various prototypes companies are working on have a range of a 155 to 650 miles. But technology is developing at an ever-faster pace. Who knows? One day, we might be able to travel around the world in emission-free planes completely powered by renewable energy. There's hope for all environmentally conscious travel addicts! Author: Katharina Wecker



Ampaire also set out its path to commercial operations in 2021. Test flights would see the aircraft fly several times per week from June through August 2019 and would gather data about the electric propulsion performance characteristics, the company said in a statement. It announced it would start a pilot project on a commercial route on the Hawaiian island of Maui in late 2019.

Ampaire's focus is on supplying aircraft to regional airlines — which typically fly short haul — often serving remote communities and island regions.

The company is in collaboration with Vieques Air Link, a regional airline in Puerto Rico, to establish a pilot project in the region. Moreover, it has signed letters of interest with 14 other airlines across the world.

Other electric flyers

Airbus and SAS Scandinavian Airlines are also working together to explore the technology's potential, and have signed a memorandum of understanding this year for joint research into a hybrid and electric aircraft eco-system. In addition, the European aerospace giant has teamed up with its American rival Boeing to study alternative fuels, alternative propulsion systems and designing more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Read more: Electric plane boom waiting in the wings

US aviation technology startup Zunum Aero, meanwhile, is working with Boeing and JetBlue since 2013 to develop an electric aircraft with a capacity of up to 50 passengers. The company started development in October 2017 of a 12-seat plane aiming to fly in 2020.

Other aviation companies working on electric planes include British startup Faradair, which hopes to certify its 18-seat plane by 2025, and US startup Wright Electric which plans to design a commercial airliner capable of flying distances of up to 300 miles. Joby Aviation — also an American startup — has spent the last decade developing its own electric motors and recently secured $100 million (€88 million) in financing to prepare for production and certification.

In Germany, a partnership between engineering giant Siemens, engine maker Rolls-Royce and Airbus is developing a plane called E-Fan X as a hybrid-electric airline demonstrator.