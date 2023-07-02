Amid Kenya's drought, bushmeat poaching on the rise

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaAmid Kenya's drought, bushmeat poaching on the riseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKenyaAndrew Wasike02/07/2023February 7, 2023Kenyan authorities are concerned about the high level of poaching in different areas of the country. As the country suffers under a prolonged severe drought, more locals are now hunting for bushmeat as a means to get by.https://p.dw.com/p/4MjzRAdvertisement