  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentKenya

Amid Kenya's drought, bushmeat poaching on the rise

Andrew Wasike
February 7, 2023

Kenyan authorities are concerned about the high level of poaching in different areas of the country. As the country suffers under a prolonged severe drought, more locals are now hunting for bushmeat as a means to get by.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MjzR
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers carry Abdulkerim Nano, 67, to an ambulance after they pulled him out five days after an earthquake in Turkey

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: UN fears death toll could double

Catastrophe5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Young soldiers seen from behind, in the Congolese countryside

Life as a former child soldier in Congo

Life as a former child soldier in Congo

Human Rights4 hours ago01:50 min
More from Africa

Asia

A person checks the tagging of a mother turtle before it goes back to the sea

Sea turtle poachers become their protectors

Sea turtle poachers become their protectors

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 11, 202312 images
More from Asia

Germany

A man holds a ballot paper in his hand, Berlin Bear on flag visible in the background

Berlin gears up to repeat botched election

Berlin gears up to repeat botched election

Politics7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Former Cypriot Foreign Minister and presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides casts his vote at the Geroskypou polling center in the western Paphos district, on February 5, 2023

In Cyprus, diplomats battling for Greek Cypriot presidency

In Cyprus, diplomats battling for Greek Cypriot presidency

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Earthquake victims treated at a hospital in Idlib

'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

CatastropheFebruary 11, 202301:44 min
More from Middle East

North America

Rihanna

Memorable Super Bowl musical performances

Memorable Super Bowl musical performances

Music3 hours ago12 images
More from North America

Latin America

People walk along a street in Mexico

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

SocietyFebruary 10, 202305:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage