Alonso to Liverpool? Thai police warn fans over online scam

Police in Thailand have warned fans of football club Liverpool not to fall for online scammers impersonating Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, who has been tipped to replace Jürgen Klopp at Anfield.

Ever since last week's surprise announcement that Jürgen Klopp would be stepping down as Liverpool head coach at the end of the season, speculation as to his possible successor has sent football's rumor mill into overdrive.

And nowhere more so than in football-mad Thailand, where police have warned fans not to fall for online scammers impersonating Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has told supporters to watch out for a viral message which purports to show Alonso confirming via his Instagram account that he will be taking over from Klopp as Liverpool coach but asking for donations of 300 baht ($8.50; €7.85) to help pay for a plane ticket to the English city.

"I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season, but I am short of money for my flights to Liverpool," reads the message, written in Thai.

Scam: online fraudsters have doctored an image to resemble Xabi Alonso's Instagram account Image: Facebook

Thai police: 'Calm down'

Alonso, a former Liverpool player, has indeed been tipped to replace Klopp at Anfield, but he has brushed off all questions about his future and insisted he is focused on his current role at Bayer Leverkusen — who are currently two points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the German Bundesliga.

"During this time, Liverpool fans must be reeling from the sudden announcement of Klopp's resignation," wrote the CIB on Facebook, urging Liverpool fans in Thailand to "calm down" and warning: "Xabi is not yet the manager, but there is already a scammer."

The police said the message — doctored to look like it came from Alonso's official Instagram account — was "a scammer pretending to be Xabi." They said that victims had been asked to transfer money via "suspicious links" which can enable fraudsters to access banking apps, intercept data or withdraw money from accounts.

"The CIB would like to warn the people that if anyone chats or sends suspicious messages, requesting money or attaching a link, do not transfer money and absolutely do not click on the link. Hurry, block and cut off the chat immediately," the authorities warned.

Liverpool and the Premier League are huge in Thailand

The English Premier League is immensely popular in Thailand — and not just since Thai-owned Leicester City sensationally won the league in 2016. In 2018, Leicester's Thai billionaire owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash.

Liverpool are one of the most well-supported teams in Thailand, with red shirts and merchandise a common sight across the country. In 2022, Liverpool played an exhibition game in Bangkok in front of over 50,000 fans — losing 4-0 to the equally popular Manchester United.

As for Xabi Alonso, his contract in Leverkusen runs until 2026. And while specific financial details have not been made public, it's probably safe to assume he can afford a budget air fare from Germany to Liverpool. Maybe even with extra hand luggage and priority boarding.

Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of season To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mf/nm (with AFP)