Alondra de la Parra

Alondra de la Parra is an internationally renowned Mexican conductor and the host and protagonist of DW's series "Musica Maestra."

Alondra de la Parra became the music director of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra in 2017, making her Australia's first-ever principal conductor of a symphony orchestra. Also in 2017, de la Parra and DW launched the "Musica Maestra" video series, in which the conductor meets and interviews renowned musicians from around the world. Born in 1980, she grew up in Mexico City and New York, where she later studied piano and conducting. In 2003, de la Parra founded her own ensemble, the Mexican-American Orchestra, to promote Latin American musicians and composers. Since then, she has made appearances as a guest conductor with orchestras all over the world. She is also a UNICEF ambassador and a cultural ambassador of Mexico.

Beethovenfest Campus Indien

Beethovenfest's Campus-Project: 20 years of global music making 26.08.2021

Ukraine, Mexico, India, Brazil, South Africa are all past participants at the Beethovenfest and DW's Campus-Project. Each project was unique.

The Impossible Orchestra 28.08.2020

The Impossible Orchestra is a charity project founded by the Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra. 30 artists from 14 countries as well as Alondra de la Parra herself come together to draw attention to the situation of vulnerable women in Mexico. The Mexican ballerina Elisa Carrillo Cabrera dances to the music. This is how the project was created:
'The Impossible Orchestra' with conductor Alondra de la Parra 26.08.2020

Musicians recording at different locations and times, yet forming an ensemble: Impossible? No! DW and Maestra Alondra de la Parra present "The Impossible Orchestra."
'With her, there's just a hint of chaos': A film portrait of Alondra de la Parra 10.01.2019

"La Maestra: Alondra de la Parra" provides a dynamic and personal portrait of a Mexican maestra in the midst of a career upswing. Her kinetic energy and charisma seem like a force of nature.
'I get asked questions my male colleagues would never get asked': Alondra de la Parra 10.01.2019

A new documentary on DW follows the charismatic young Mexican maestra over 14 months as she conducts on three continents. As she tells DW, the sheer fact that she is a female conductor is still fascinating to many.
Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra and Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez at the Opus Klassik award ceremony at the Konzerthaus Berlin

Magical Moments with Musica Maestra 17.12.2018

Latin American music summit in Berlin: Mexican conductor @Alondra de la Parra and Peruvian tenor @Juan Diego Flórez perform together at the Opus Klassik award ceremony.
At the Opus Klassik with Alondra de la Parra 10.12.2018

#MusicaMaestra Alondra de la Parra conducts at the Opus Klassik award ceremony in Berlin and for 1.2 million TV viewers. Check out what happens on stage and backstage!
Musica Maestra Alondra de la Parra in Salzburg 30.11.2018

Ludwig van Beethoven's famous Triple Concerto in three minutes! Alondra de la Parra conducts the Camerata Salzburg and three great soloists: Alexander Rudin, Gregory Ahss and Alexander Melnikov
Musica Maestra in Salzburg 30.11.2018

Ludwig van Beethoven's famous Triple Concerto in three minutes! Alondra de la Parra conducts the Camerata Salzburg and three great soloists: Alexander Rudin, Gregory Ahss and Alexander Melnikov.
in Brisbane, Musica Maestra Alondra de la Parra and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra perform together with Australian didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton!

The Sound of the Didgeridoo 23.11.2018

Believe it or not: A didgeridoo and a symphony orchestra go together well - just listen to Musica Maestra Alondra de la Parra and Australian didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton!
An instrument from ancient times 23.11.2018

Iin Brisbane, Musica Maestra Alondra de la Parra and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra perform together with Australian didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton!
Alondra de la Parra visits the Camerata Salzburg 23.11.2018

In the Austrian city of Salzburg Musica Maestra Alondra de la Parra meets the great musicians of the Camerata Salzburg!
A Trip Down Memory Lane 19.10.2018

Alondra de la Parra opens her private video archive! Find out how the late Venezuelan Maestro José Antonio Abreu changed her life forever.
Musica Maestra meets Benjamin Grosvenor 19.10.2018

Reading books or watching flics? What is a star pianist like Benjamin Grosvenor doing when he is not playing the piano? Alondra de la Parra finds out - backstage at the Kissinger Sommer music festival!
They Got Rhythm! 19.10.2018

At the Kissinger Sommer classical music festival, Alondra de la Parra and British star pianist Ben Grosvenor share their love for the music of George Gershwin.
A View from the Podium 19.10.2018

At a concert in Nagayo, Japan, Alondra de la Parra and Italian clarinetist Alessandro Carbonare are planning a surprise for their audience!
