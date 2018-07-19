 Alleged Lübeck knife attacker faces court | News | DW | 21.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Alleged Lübeck knife attacker faces court

A man accused of injuring 10 bus passengers in a knife attack in northern Germany has appeared in court. Police are yet to determine a motive but say the incident didn't appear to be terror-related.

A street cordoned off by police

A German court on Saturday issued a detention order for a man alleged to have stabbed several people on a packed public bus in the northern city of Lübeck.

Police said the 34-year-old was being held on suspicion of attempted murder, endangering public safety, attempted arson, grievous bodily harm and assault.

He is accused of starting a fire and attacking a number of passengers with a kitchen knife on a bus heading through the suburb of Kücknitz on Friday. Ten people were injured in the incident, three of them seriously.

Read moreYouth knifing spate alarms German police unions

Lübeck map

Silence on motive

The suspect was detained by police after being overpowered by passengers at the scene. He has allegedly refused to speak to investigators since his arrest.

Officials were yet to determine a motive, but said the man had "no sign of a terrorist background."

Read moreKnife attack at Flensburg train station in northern Germany

Police said the man was a German citizen and Lübeck local who was born in Iran but had lived in Germany for a long time.

The man's lawyer told German television channel n-tv his client was suffering from a mental disorder, possibly "paranoid schizophrenia."

nm/tj (AFP, dpa)  

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Several injured in attack on bus in northern German city of Lübeck

The police have said that 10 people were injured. The suspect, a 34-year-old German citizen, has already been apprehended after being subdued by passengers. (20.07.2018)  

Youth knifing spate alarms German police unions

A spree of fatal teenage knife attacks has prompted one of Germany's police trade unions to urge parliamentarians to allow them to apply tougher homicide laws. Currently, knifings are prosecuted as bodily injury acts. (02.04.2018)  

Man on trial for knife attack on Altena Mayor Andreas Hollstein

The small town in western Germany had taken in more refugees to the town than required by law. Last November, the mayor was stabbed by a man with a knife who reportedly was upset over his immigration policy. (22.05.2018)  

Knife attack at Flensburg train station in northern Germany

At least one person, likely the assailant, has been killed in a knife attack in the northern city of Flensburg. Police cleared the area around the train station amid reports of two people with severe injuries. (30.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The city of Lübeck turns 875  

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 