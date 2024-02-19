  1. Skip to content
Alexia Kalaitzi

Multimedia reporter covering current affairs, with a special focus on social, political and environmental topics in Greece and Southeastern Europe

Alexia Kalaitzi is an award-winning Greek journalist who focuses on social and political topics.

She works for the investigative program "Fasma" on Greek public television, for the Greek daily newspaper "Kathimerini" and a variety of international media. 

Alexia has participated in documentary productions and cross-border investigative journalism projects on migration, energy and the environment. In 2021, she was selected as a fellow for the Fellowship for Journalistic Excellence of the Balkan Investigative Journalism Network (BIRN).

She studied at the Department of Journalism and Media at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and completed the postgraduate program in Politics and Economics in Southeast and Eastern Europe at the University of Macedonia. In the summer of 2019, she trained in documentary production, attending the Journalism Video Workshop at Columbia University in New York with a scholarship from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Featured stories by Alexia Kalaitzi

A child runs between two rows of solar panels in a field, mountains can be seen in the background. The Hyperion solar park, Stymfalia, Peloponnese, Greece

Energy democracy takes off in Greece

High energy prices make sustainable energy communities appealing for Greeks.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 19, 2024
Stories by Alexia Kalaitzi

Man stands with his back to the camera in front of an outdoor news stand.

Fears of threat to media freedom in Greece

A number of recent incidents involving journalists are fueling concern about media freedom in Greece.
PoliticsDecember 17, 2021
Young Afghan migrants in Istanbul

Migrants accuse Greece of forced deportations

New evidence and witness testimonies suggest Greece is forcing migrants back into Turkey
MigrationMay 21, 2020
Der Aristoteles-Platz in Thessaloniki

Inside Europe: Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki

Work has commenced on a Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city. For more than 400 years, Thessaloniki had a thriving Jewish population, which shaped its identity and culture. Prior to World War Two, Jews made up a quarter of the city’s population. But during the Holocaust, 97 percent of the community died in Nazi concentration camps. Alexia Kalaitzi reports..
PoliticsFebruary 16, 201806:30 min
Yanis Varoufakis Pressekonferenz DiEM 25

Inside Europe - Yanis Varoufakis makes a political comeback

He rocked the Greek political scene and caused a media frenzy when he served as Greece's Finance Minister at the beginning of 2015. Now almost two years after his resignation, Yanis Varoufakis is making a political comeback. He's created a new pan-European movement called DiEM25 and has been presenting his plans in Thessaloniki. Our reporter Alexia Kalaitzi caught up with him there.
PoliticsMay 5, 201706:17 min
Griechenland Flüchtlingslager Oinofyta

Inside Europe: A helping hand for refugees in Greece

The Greek government has been trying to close refugee camps and rehouse about 10,000 migrants and refugees in the coutnry. Some have already been moved to apartments or hotel rooms in cities and are waiting for their asylum and relocation requests to be approved. In Thessaloniki Greece's second largest city the majority of local people have welcomed their new neighbours. Alexia Kalaitzi reports.
PoliticsApril 21, 201707:19 min
