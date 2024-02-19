Alexia Kalaitzi

She works for the investigative program "Fasma" on Greek public television, for the Greek daily newspaper "Kathimerini" and a variety of international media.

Alexia has participated in documentary productions and cross-border investigative journalism projects on migration, energy and the environment. In 2021, she was selected as a fellow for the Fellowship for Journalistic Excellence of the Balkan Investigative Journalism Network (BIRN).

She studied at the Department of Journalism and Media at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and completed the postgraduate program in Politics and Economics in Southeast and Eastern Europe at the University of Macedonia. In the summer of 2019, she trained in documentary production, attending the Journalism Video Workshop at Columbia University in New York with a scholarship from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.