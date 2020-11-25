Visit the new DW website

Alexander von Humboldt

Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Alexander von Humboldt (1769 –1859) was a Prussian geographer and explorer.

Humboldt travelled extensively in the Americas, exploring and describing it for the first time from a modern scientific point of view. He was the first person to describe the phenomenon and cause of human-induced climate change, in 1800 and again in 1831, based on observations generated during his travels. Here you can find a chronological compilation of DW's journalistic content dealing with Alexander von Humboldt.

Pure adrenalin: Till Lindemann and Joey Kelly in the Amazon 25.11.2020

Pure adrenalin: Till Lindemann and Joey Kelly in the Amazon 25.11.2020

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann and his friend, the musician Joey Kelly, take their canoe up the Rio Yavari. A new book recounts their adventure.
Two brothers, one exhibition: 'Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt' at the German Historical Museum 21.11.2019

Two brothers, one exhibition: 'Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt' at the German Historical Museum 21.11.2019

Alexander and Wilhelm von Humboldt are viewed as cosmopolitans and adventurers. But rather than painting a heroic picture, the first major show on the brothers in Germany depicts them in their historical context.
Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt at the German History Museum 21.11.2019

Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt at the German History Museum 21.11.2019

Gauges and measuring devices, drawings and Alexander von Humboldt's desk — the German History Museum presents 350 objects that illustrate the Humboldt brothers' perspectives and way of thinking.
Humboldt 'topical as ever' on globalism, against exclusion 14.09.2019

Humboldt 'topical as ever' on globalism, against exclusion 14.09.2019

Alexander von Humboldt is as 'topical as ever’ in a globalized world riven by racism and nationalism, Culture Minister Monika Grütters told guests at Berlin's 250th birthday party for Germany’s universal scientist.

Humboldt 2.0: Why a scientist born 250 years ago is more relevant than ever 13.09.2019

Humboldt 2.0: Why a scientist born 250 years ago is more relevant than ever 13.09.2019

Alexander von Humboldt measured everything in sight. Though many of his discoveries are hard to categorize or have been superseded, his holistic view of nature led the way to how we see and understand the world today.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition 12.09.2019

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition 12.09.2019

The name Alexander von Humboldt may not be instantly recognizable, but it is plastered across the globe in seemingly endless ways. From mountains and squids to schools and flowers, the Prussian explorer is omnipresent.

Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Alexander von Humboldt was a Prussian geographer, naturalist, and explorer, and the younger brother of the Prussian minister, philosopher and linguist Wilhelm von Humboldt (17671835). Humboldt's quantitative work on botanical geography laid the foundation for the field of biogeography. Between 1799 and 1804, Humboldt travelled extensively in Latin America, exploring and describing it for the first time from a modern scientific point of view. His description of the journey was written up and published in an enormous set of volumes over 21 years. He was one of the first to propose that the lands bordering the Atlantic Ocean were once joined (South America and Africa in particular). Later, his five-volume work, Kosmos (1845), attempted to unify the various branches of scientific knowledge. Humboldt supported and worked with other scientists, including Joseph-Louis Gay-Lussac, Justus von Liebig, Louis Agassiz, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Georg von Neumayer, and most notably, Aimé Bonpland, with whom he conducted much of his scientific exploration. | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Alexander von Humboldt: A 19th century German home story 11.09.2019

Humboldt's private life was revealed in two watercolors painted by Eduard Hildebrandt. One from 1856 shows him in his Berlin library and encapsulated his entire life by revealing the cluttered rooms of a wunderkind.

Spectrum: Alexander von Humboldt is still alive 10.09.2019

Spectrum: Alexander von Humboldt is still alive 10.09.2019

He was the most famous scientist in the world when he was alive. And then he was forgotten. Join us on the 250th birthday of scientist Alexander von Humboldt as we try (in vain) to summarize his achievements.
What's a Humboldt? Reflections on the elusive Prussian genius 10.09.2019

What's a Humboldt? Reflections on the elusive Prussian genius 10.09.2019

Alexander von Humboldt is known throughout Germany and South America. But when DW's Timothy Rooks first encountered him he had no idea what a Humboldt was. Searching for answers led him on a 15-year journey of discovery.
Alexander von Humboldt, the extraordinary plant collector 09.09.2019

Alexander von Humboldt, the extraordinary plant collector 09.09.2019

Explorers have long collected plants, but hardly any as feverishly as Alexander von Humboldt in the Spanish American colonies at the turn of the 19th century. He brought the wild colors of the New World to Europe.
Seeing the unicorn. The curious journey of Humboldt's travel journals 06.09.2019

Seeing the unicorn. The curious journey of Humboldt's travel journals 06.09.2019

Alexander von Humboldt's Latin American travel journals are a wonder. Their pages detail his expedition and are once again stored in the vaults of Berlin's State Library. Will they ever reveal all their secrets?

Alexander von Humboldt surveying the entire world in 'Cosmos' 29.07.2019

Alexander von Humboldt surveying the entire world in 'Cosmos' 29.07.2019

Humboldt returned to Berlin in 1827 after working for two decades in Paris. For the next 30 years, he labored over his most ambitious project to unite everything known about the whole universe in a single work, "Cosmos."
How Alexander von Humboldt put South America on the map 12.07.2019

How Alexander von Humboldt put South America on the map 12.07.2019

After an unprecedented five-year tour of South America, Mexico and Cuba, Humboldt returned to Europe a hero. Not only was he honored for surviving such an expedition, he freely shared all of his newly acquired knowledge.
Alexander von Humboldt: Adventurer with intellect 17.06.2019

Alexander von Humboldt: Adventurer with intellect 17.06.2019

He traveled not to conquer, but to explore. Alexander von Humboldt always kept nature in view - and his pen at the ready to record everything he saw.
Cultivating a prodigy: Learning to be Alexander von Humboldt 05.06.2019

Cultivating a prodigy: Learning to be Alexander von Humboldt 05.06.2019

Germany's greatest universal scientist had an auspicious start. Born into a respectable Prussian family, his mother arranged the best education possible, despite Berlin's provincial status and famous military obsession.

German President Steinmeier: 'We only have this one planet' 14.02.2019

German President Steinmeier: 'We only have this one planet' 14.02.2019

Celebrated German explorer Alexander von Humboldt was born 250 years ago. Far ahead of his time, he warned of the critical importance of protecting nature. Now Germany's president is following in his footsteps.
