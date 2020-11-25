Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Alexander von Humboldt (1769 –1859) was a Prussian geographer and explorer.

Humboldt travelled extensively in the Americas, exploring and describing it for the first time from a modern scientific point of view. He was the first person to describe the phenomenon and cause of human-induced climate change, in 1800 and again in 1831, based on observations generated during his travels.