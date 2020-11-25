Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Alexander von Humboldt (1769 –1859) was a Prussian geographer and explorer.
Humboldt travelled extensively in the Americas, exploring and describing it for the first time from a modern scientific point of view. He was the first person to describe the phenomenon and cause of human-induced climate change, in 1800 and again in 1831, based on observations generated during his travels. Here you can find a chronological compilation of DW's journalistic content dealing with Alexander von Humboldt.
Alexander and Wilhelm von Humboldt are viewed as cosmopolitans and adventurers. But rather than painting a heroic picture, the first major show on the brothers in Germany depicts them in their historical context.
Alexander von Humboldt measured everything in sight. Though many of his discoveries are hard to categorize or have been superseded, his holistic view of nature led the way to how we see and understand the world today.