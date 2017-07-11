Alec Baldwin answers questions about fatal film set shooting

Alec Baldwin addressed questions about the fatal film set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whom he called a friend, for the first time on Saturday after paparazzi tracked him to Manchester in the US state of Vermont, American gossip site TMZ reported.

While the roadside exchange was tense it was also polite. Baldwin said repeatedly he could not address the investigation but added that he was in daily contact with the Santa Fe sheriff's office.

Baldwin said, "I can't answer any questions about the investigation, I can't. It's an active investigation. A woman died. She was my friend."

Watch video 00:25 Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza on the status of investigation

At one point in the exchange, one of the interlocutors could not recall the name of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who Baldwin accidentally fatally shot on the set of "Rust."

Baldwin's wife Hilaria, cell phone in hand filming the converged paparazzi, interjects, "Her name was Halyna. If you are spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name."

Baldwin in 'constant contact' with widower, son

While Baldwin would not address specifics of the investigation, he did indicate he was supportive of reexamining the use of firearms on film sets.

He said what happened on the "Rust" film set was "a one in a trillion event."

Baldwin said he met with Hucthins' widower Matthew. He noted, "The guy is overwhelmed with grief," adding, "he is in shock, he has a nine-year-old son."

Baldwin welcomes new safety protocols on film sets

While acknowledging he is "not an expert" in firearm safety in cinema, Baldwin welcomed the conversation about additional gun safety protocols on film sets.

Watch video 01:59 Questions over safety on film sets after Hutchins death

Baldwin told the assembled paparazzi, "What has to happen now is that when it does go wrong and it is this horrible catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place, rubber guns, plastic guns, no live, real armaments. That's not for me to decide."

The actor added, "whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people's safety on filmsets, I am all in favor of it, I will cooperate with that in any way that I can."

Neither Baldwin nor his wife would address questions about why the family was in Vermont, calling that "private." He did not respond to a question regarding any other projects he is working on, responding that it is "irrelevant to what we are talking about."

Baldwin said he was motivated to talk given the aggressiveness of the paparazzi and the fact his kids were "in the car crying," as he concluded by pleading for privacy. TMZ described Baldwin as "absolutely torn up" from the onset incident.