Albanian opposition holds anti-government rally

Sixty-five oppositioin lawmakers resigned from parliament ahead of protests calling for the government to step down. The EU warned against a repeat of weekend violence and called the resignations damaging to democracy.
Thousands of opposition supporters flooded the Albania capital Tirana on Thursday calling on the government to step down, claiming it is corrupt and has ties to organized crime.
Parliament's session was cancelled as police rolled out barbwire to protect the building.
All 65 opposition lawmakers, led by the center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha, have resigned and joined protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama. The governing Socialists have 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament.
At an opposition rally on Saturday, protestors threw tones at the prime minister's office and the government headquarters and tried to break in. Police used tear gas, flash grenades and water cannon to keep protesters away.
The crisis has plunged the tiny Balkan nation into political uncertainty amid mounting concern demonstrations could morph into further violence.
"We reaffirm the right of citizens to engage in peaceful demonstrations as an essential feature and a core value of democracy, but we strongly denounce any rhetoric by political leaders calling for violence," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in a joint statement.
"Furthermore, the decision by the opposition to relinquish their mandates seriously hinders the functioning of democracy in Albania. The Parliament is the place where reforms and relevant developments should be discussed and taken forward, not boycotted," they said.
NATO member Albania is aiming to launch full EU membership negotiations this year.
cw/rt (AP, dpa)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
NATO allies have signed a protocol that could see the tiny Balkan country become the military alliance's 30th member. Macedonia's NATO membership had been blocked for a decade by neighboring Greece over a name dispute. (06.02.2019)
People have taken to the streets to protest against a labor law in Hungary, against tuition costs in Albania and against state violence in Serbia. Germany, meanwhile, has seen its first "yellow vest" style demonstration. (18.12.2018)
Albania and Macedonia have been given the go-ahead to prepare for EU accession talks – though not until June 2019. In an interview with DW, German Deputy Minister Michael Roth says it’s the right decision. (28.06.2018)