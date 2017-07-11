 Albania cuts ties with Iran amid cyberattack allegations | News | DW | 07.09.2022

News

Albania cuts ties with Iran amid cyberattack allegations

Tirana has accused Tehran of launching a cyberattack. Iranian diplomats and embassy staff have been ordered to leave within 24 hours.



Albania cut its diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama said.

Rama accused Iran of launching a massive cyberattack against Albania.

"The Council of Ministers has decided on the severance of diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran with immediate effect," said Rama.

Tirana has ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours.

More to follow…

sdi/wd (Reuters, AFP)

