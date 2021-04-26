Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The "Justice and Development Party" is the largest political party in Turkey. It was forged in 2001 by the merger of several conservative, islamist and nationalist parties.
There has been controversy in Turkey over whether the party is committed to the secular principles enshrined in the constitution - despite their Islamist origins. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content referring to the AKP.
Last week, 13 Turkish citizens were killed in northern Iraq during military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey says it's a terror organization and is using it to malign opposition politicians.
A Turkish court has revoked the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia's museum status, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately signing a decree to open it to Muslim worshipers. The ancient building was once a cathedral.
A Turkish think tank financed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inner circle is a megaphone supporting government policies, DW has found. One of its controversial studies spends 30 pages denouncing DW journalists.