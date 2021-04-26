Visit the new DW website

AKP

The "Justice and Development Party" is the largest political party in Turkey. It was forged in 2001 by the merger of several conservative, islamist and nationalist parties.

There has been controversy in Turkey over whether the party is committed to the secular principles enshrined in the constitution - despite their Islamist origins. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content referring to the AKP.

TOPSHOT - A supporter of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) holds pictures of jailed former party leader Selahattin Demirtas during a 'Peace and Justice' rally in Istanbul on February 3, 2019. - Thousands of protesters on February 3 joined a rally in Istanbul called by a pro-Kurdish party to show support for hunger strikes against prison conditions of Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey begins trial of pro-Kurdish politicians over Kobani protest 26.04.2021

Turkey is pushing ahead with a trial against opposition lawmakers despite an international outcry. Germany's human rights commissioner has reiterated calls for the release of former HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas.
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, or HDP, gather during the Newroz celebrations marking the start of spring, in Istanbul, Saturday, March 20, 2021. In Turkey, the spring festival traditionally serves as an occasion to demand more rights for the Kurdish minority and assert their ethnic identity. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish Kurds disappointed and appalled by potential HDP ban 20.03.2021

Residents in the Kurdish metropolis of Diyarbakir are in shock over the Turkish judiciary's decision to push for a ban on the pro-Kurdish HDP party. DW spoke with local politicians and citizens about the move.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members via video link from Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Erdogan rebuffed U.S. and European criticism of his government's handling of weeks-long demonstrations at a top Istanbul university, saying they should focus on violent protests in their own countries instead. Erdogan also vowed to show no mercy to protesters who use violence, and reiterated his determination not to allow the demonstrations spiral into mass anti-government protests like those that rocked the country in 2013. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

Turkey's Erdogan exploits nationalism at home after Turks die in Iraq 19.02.2021

Last week, 13 Turkish citizens were killed in northern Iraq during military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey says it's a terror organization and is using it to malign opposition politicians.

FILE - A file photo dated 22 February 2011 showing a man in a restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey, drinking a glass of the Turkish national drink Yeni Raki. Foto EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU (zu dpa 0460 vom 09.09.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Last call for Istanbul's meyhane bar culture? 04.02.2021

Istanbul's beloved meyhane are where friends meet for a glass of raki or a game of backgammon. But owners and patrons are worried that new government restrictions could spell the end for these local hangouts.
Republican People's Party (CHP) Istanbul Provincial Chair Canan Kaftancioglu (C) Istanbul Provincial Chair Canan Kaftancioglu (C) leaves the Caglayan court house in Istanbul on September 6, 2019. - Turkey's main opposition party said its Istanbul head Canan Kaftancioglu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison on September 6, mainly over social media posts, including insults to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The CHP said the sentences must be confirmed by an appeals court before Kaftancioglu can be sent to prison. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens rivals with jail 17.01.2021

Left-wing CHP leader Canan Kaftancioglu inflicted a humiliating defeat on Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul in 2019. Now the Turkish president wants revenge in court.
Ekrem Imamoglu, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) mayoral candidate, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of CHP, greet their supporters during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Turkey's opposition on the rise 15.10.2020

Turkey's largest opposition party has called for snap elections, receiving support from most parties except the ruling AKP and its coalition partner. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is under increasing pressure.

Symbolbild fuer die Internet Zensur von Social Media Plattformen durch ein von Ministerpraesident Erdogan verabschiedetes Gesetz in der Tuerkei Logo von Twitter im Auge einer Frau mit Flagge der Tuer | Verwendung weltweit

User safety or censorship? Turkey targets social media platforms 04.10.2020

Critics are decrying the new rules targeting Facebook and Twitter as censorship. But the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) says it's trying to prevent online abuse — and cites Germany as an example.
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Netflix logo lies in front of displayed Streaming service words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Netflix cancels Turkey series in row over gay character 24.07.2020

Rather than alter the script, Netflix decided to cancel a new series to be produced in Turkey. More limitations loom for the global streaming provider.
An aerial view of the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, one of Istanbul's main tourist attractions in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul. The 6th-century building is now at the center of a heated debate between conservative groups who want it to be reconverted into a mosque and those who believe the World Heritage site should remain a museum. (AP Photo) |

Hagia Sophia: Turkish court ruling paves way to turn museum back into mosque 10.07.2020

A Turkish court has revoked the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia's museum status, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately signing a decree to open it to Muslim worshipers. The ancient building was once a cathedral.
KONYA, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 12 : A guardian unlocks the door to allow inmates of 'Memorizers Dormitory' for a visit at Konya Type E Closed prison on September 12, 2019. 13 inmates, who share the same dormitory called 'Memorizers Dormitory' at Konya Type E Closed prison, were influenced by their friends, who have completely memorized the holy Qur'an and became Memorizers (Hafiz), started to memorize the holy Qur'an. They aim to wear the cassock with a ceremony, held after one completely memorizes. Abdullah Coskun / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Opinion: Turkey's coronavirus outbreak reveals Erdogan's inhumanity 14.04.2020

Turkey is granting amnesty to 90,000 detainees, but jailed journalists and political prisoners will remain behind bars. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Erdogan is relentlessly persecuting his critics, says Hülya Schenk.
04.03.2016 *** FILE - epa05194723 Supporters of Fethullah Gulen Movement protest outside of Zaman newspaper as Turkish Police try to get inside for taking over the control, in Istanbul, Turkey 04 March 2016. EPA/SEDAT SUNA (zu dpa-Themenpaket «Tag der Pressefreiheit» vom 01.05.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/S. Suna

Turkey's Pelican group: A state within a state 16.03.2020

After Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government set its sights on critical news outlet OdaTV, several of its journalists now face harsh prison sentences. Is Turkey's president using a secret group to control judges?

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MAY 06: Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) addresses his supporters and press during a protest against the rerun of Istanbul elections on May 06, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkey's electoral body has ordered that Istanbul's local elections be rerun in the city on 23 June after a shock opposition victory in March. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Istanbul mayor struggles with obstacles 02.12.2019

Ekrem Imamoglu from the Republican People's Party (CHP) has been the mayor of Istanbul for five months. But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refuses to relinquish his grip on the city.

Suicide or murder — what happened to 11-year-old Rabia?

Suicide or murder — what happened to 11-year-old Rabia? 21.11.2019

Was Rabia Naz’s death a suicide? Her father refuses to believe so and has leveled serious accusations against police and prosecutors in Turkey, where the case is seen as another instance of arbitrary justice.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses inside the new Ak Saray presidential palace (White Palace) on the outskirts of Ankara on October 29, 2014 before hosting a reception marking Turkey's annual republic day which celebrates the foundation of modern Turkey in 1923. Erdogan unveiled his new presidential palace on the outskirts of Ankara, denounced by ecologists as an environmental blight and by the opposition as new evidence of his autocratic tendencies. An immense project built at a reported cost of $350 million, it has an area of 200,000 square metres, 1,000 rooms and architecture that is supposed to marry modernism and the traditions of the mediaeval Seljuk dynasty. AFP PHOTO/ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Erdogan's AKP basks in glow of think tank financed by influential family, DW finds 14.11.2019

A Turkish think tank financed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inner circle is a megaphone supporting government policies, DW has found. One of its controversial studies spends 30 pages denouncing DW journalists.
Sümeyye Yılmaz, İsmail Yılmaz, Nevim Yılmaz. (c) DW/Hilal Köylü

Turkey: The case of the vanished civil servants 27.10.2019

Earlier this year, a number of Turkish civil servants disappeared without a trace. They have now reappeared — in police custody. Their relatives suspect it may have been the police themselves who abducted them.
Erdogans AKP will Parteiausschluss von Ex-Ministerpräsident Davutoglu. Foto: Hilal Köylü / DW am 13.9.2019 in Ankara

Turkish ex-Prime Minister Davutoglu leaves Erdogan's party 13.09.2019

Turkish former-Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has resigned from the ruling AKP party, saying he will start a "new political movement." He had already been under threat of dismissal.
