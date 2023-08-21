  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Ukraine
Extreme weather
TechnologyGlobal issues

AI more likely to help workers than take their jobs: UN

33 minutes ago

A new report by the UN's International Labor Organization found that AI can help with certain duties rather than take over entire jobs. However, clerical workers remain exposed to full automation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VQJP
A robot in the foreground and a man in the background
AI is not a threat to most people's jobs, according to the International Labor OrganizationImage: Bastian/Caro/picture alliance

Artificial intelligence (AI) probably won't take over most people's jobs, but it will help automate certain duties, according to a United Nations study released on Monday.

Generative AI is capable of producing text, images, sounds, animation, 3D models and other data, which can potentially be used to complete or augment certain tasks.

"Most jobs and industries are only partially exposed to automation and are thus more likely to be complemented rather than substituted by AI," the report by the UN's International Labor Organization (ILO) said.

This means that "the most important impact of the technology is likely to be of augmenting work," it continued.

The ILO calculated that 5.5% of jobs in high-income countries are potentially exposed to automation by generative AI, compared to 0.4% of jobs in low-income countries.

AI revolution in advertising

Clerical work most under threat

Nevertheless, the report found that clerical work was most at risk of being impacted by generative AI.

A quarter of tasks in clerical roles are highly exposed to potential automation, according to the ILO.

This would particularly impact women, especially in wealthier countries.

"Therefore, for policymakers, our study should not read as a calming voice, but rather as a call for harnessing policy to address the technological changes that are upon us," the ILO said.

Is Augmented Reality the future of online shopping?

zc/jsi (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Digital AI Ego

Will AI replace your doctor?

Will AI replace your doctor?

From big data-driven diagnostics to personalized therapy: AI is expected to revolutionize medicine. What’s in for us patients? And in which fields do human doctors outdo artificial Intelligence?
Digital WorldAugust 10, 202304:12 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden boarding Air Force one

US: President Biden heads to Hawaii after deadly wildfire

Catastrophe4 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of President Emmesron Mnangagwa during a campaign event in Harare

Zimbabwe election: Any hope for democratic change?

Zimbabwe election: Any hope for democratic change?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Police officials inspect a burnt Salvation Army church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

Religion13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A pieta featuring a bearded and tatooed man wearing nothing but a gold satin loincloth draped across the lap of a woman wearing a voluminous red satin cloak over a black corset.

'Beyond Fame' — The art of the stars at Düsseldorf show

'Beyond Fame' — The art of the stars at Düsseldorf show

Arts14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Turkish businessman Hakan Camuz

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A relative weaping over the boody of one of his family members killed during the chemical attack in Ghouta on 21 August 2013

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, British Columbia, on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 20, 202301:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Hurricane Hilary hits Cabo San Lucas in Mexico's Baja California

Tropical Storm Hilary drenches Mexico, southern California

Tropical Storm Hilary drenches Mexico, southern California

Catastrophe16 hours ago01:39 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage